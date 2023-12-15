Yes, ‘Real Women Have Curves.’ And the ART has a winner.

Half a dozen Latina seamstresses strip down to their undergarments as several of them let loose in song: “No matter what life throws our way/ We can bend, we can dance, we can ricochet.’’

CAMBRIDGE — Midway through Act Two of the American Repertory Theater’s outstanding production of “Real Women Have Curves,’’ a scene of joyous abandon takes place in a dress-making factory.

Showcasing women of different ages and body types, the scene registers as a collective declaration of independence from conventional definitions of beauty, as well as a temporary escape not just from the sweltering heat, but from the nonstop stresses of their lives.

Instigating the disrobing is 18-year-old Ana (a luminous Lucy Godínez) who’s intent on forging an independence of her own. She is locked in a contest of wills with her ultra-traditionalist mother, Carmen (Justina Machado). Though fundamentally a loving parent, Carmen is prone to stinging comments about Ana’s weight, saying to her: “You can stand to miss a meal.”

Ana has been accepted to Columbia University on a full scholarship. But Carmen insists that her daughter remain in Los Angeles, find a husband, and work in the family-run factory supervised by Ana’s older sister, Estela (Florencia Cuenca). Estela has a few submerged dreams of her own.

Sandra Valls (Prima Fulvia), Carla Jimenez (Pancha), Shelby Acosta (Prima Flaca), Jennifer Sánchez (Rosalí), and Florencia Cuenca (Estela) in rehearsal for the ART world premiere of "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical." Maggie Hall/Nile Hawver

That’s a lot of elements and tonal shifts to juggle — it should be emphasized that “Real Women Have Curves” is quite funny — but director Sergio Trujillo largely keeps them in balance in the premiere of the musical adaptation of “Real Women Have Curves” at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge.

Trujillo also devised the production’s taut, electric choreography. The score (music and lyrics are by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez) is generous in its distribution of solos, affording several performers a chance to shine. And they do.

“Real Women Have Curves” wears its big heart on its sleeve, which is mostly endearing, but some of the lyrics and parts of Lisa Loomer’s book are too on-the-nose. The pluses handily eclipse the minuses, however.

“Real Women Have Curves” is based on the 1990 play by Josefina López and the subsequent 2002 HBO film, the screenplay for which was written by López & George LaVoo.

The plight of undocumented immigrants and the politics of immigration are foregrounded in this “Real Women Have Curves.’’ Its setting — East Los Angeles in 1987, when Ronald Reagan was president — underscores how long the immigration system has been broken. (So do the Walter Cronkite references.)

In contrast to America Ferrera’s brooding portrayal of Ana in the film version, Godínez radiates high spirits; her Ana is upbeat and irrepressible. But a certain anxiety gnaws at her. Estela, Carmen, and Raúl (Edward Padilla), Carmen’s husband and Ana’s father, came to America from Mexico and are undocumented. Ana is the only US citizen in her family.

As Carmen, Machado beautifully conveys the mother’s moments of introspection, though the actress needs to project more force so the audience gets a clearer sense of what Ana is up against, and what the stakes are for her and her family. Carmen sees no contradiction between her anti-college stance and this remark to her daughter: “We came here so you would have a better life.’’

The pressure-cooker environment at the factory is intensified when a heartless and haughty merchandiser, Mrs. Wright (Yvette González-Nacer), gives the debt-plagued Estela and her employees only three weeks to create 200 dresses. (It turns out Mrs. Wright has a secret of her own.)

As they work at their sewing stations (the set is by Arnulfo Maldonado, and the large mural upstage, with the faces of women, is by video designer Hana S. Kim), the employees -- Izel (Satya Chávez), Prima Flaca (Shelby Acosta), Pancha (Carla Jimenez), Prima Fulvia (Sandra Valls), and Rosali (Jennifer Sánchez) -- exude a genuine camaraderie that is a pleasure to watch.

Also an asset to the production is Mason Reeves as the nerdy Henry, who works at the local newspaper where Ana is an unpaid intern reporter. Romance blooms between the two of them.

The musical “Real Women Have Curves” softens the film’s ending, to its detriment, in my view. But either way, one thing is clear about Ana: She’s going places.

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Music and lyrics by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez. Book by Lisa Loomer, with additional material by Nell Benjamin.

Based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s “Real Women Have Curves,’’ with screenplay by López and George LaVoo.

Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

Presented by American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. Through Jan. 21. Tickets start at $35. At 617-547-8300 or AmericanRepertoryTheater.org





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.