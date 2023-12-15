BPDA approves re-do of Southie’s Mary Ellen McCormack public housing complex

The unanimous approval clears the way for developer WinnCompanies to finally begin work on a project that will transform the rundown, 1,016 unit Boston Housing Authority property into a 3,300 unit mixed-use complex with redesigned roadways and climate resiliency provisions that will revitalize the stretch of the city between Andrew Square and Moakley Park.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency approved the first phase of a $2 billion redevelopment of South Boston’s Mary Ellen McCormack public housing complex, one of the nation’s oldest and largest public housing projects.

The McCormack, often viewed as a symbol of the old South Boston, was constructed in the 1930s, and it remains one of the city’s largest clusters of deeply affordable apartments. Its residents perhaps reflect the ways in which the city has changed: Today, more than 50 percent are Black or Hispanic.

The BHA first chose Winn for the project in 2017, though there had been conversations about a redevelopment for years. The developer has been meeting with residents and community leaders to conceptualize a project they hope will breathe new life into the area and improve residents’ quality of life.

The first phase of Winn’s planned redevelopment will focus on the northern portion of the site and the construction of 1,310 units, including 529 public housing units across eight new residential buildings, as well as a new community center. Two of the first new buildings will be reserved specifically for public housing, so residents of existing buildings may be able to move into a new unit before their current one is demolished. The second phase still requires some additional review and permitting.

The phasing of the project, Housing Authority officials said, is deliberately intricate, designed to keep as many residents on site as possible during the redevelopment. Those who must temporarily relocate for construction will be offered a BHA unit elsewhere in the city, or a Section 8 voucher. All existing residents have been promised a unit at the McCormack once the project is complete.

Winn said it hopes to start work in the summer of 2024 and complete the first phase by 2032. The full redevelopment is expected to be completed in around 2043.

The full project, the largest in Winn’s history, will add some 2,300 units — most of them market-rate, with some aimed at middle-income tenants — to help finance the development, a strategy increasingly deployed by developers and housing authorities looking to rehab distressed public housing. It will also tap city, state and federal affordable housing funds.

This aerial offers an overview of Phase One of the Mary Ellen McCormack redevelopment looking southwest, with the site bounded by Old Colony Avenue (left) and Devine Way (right). CBT

The McCormack is tricky to develop because it is in a flood zone that is expected to see frequent and severe flooding over the next 50 years amid expected sea level rise and worsening storms. Each of the new buildings Winn builds will be elevated two feet above the projected flood levels for 2070, and the developer plans to have graded patches of shrubbery and green to combat flooding.

The Mary Ellen McCormack Task Force, a resident advocacy group, is pleased with the project plans, particularly the additional open space, community and senior centers, and redesigned roads Winn has included. Winn also plans to partner with the YMCA, the tenant task force and local nonprofits to provide an array of social services on-site

“Tenants here can’t believe that they’re going to be able to have affordable housing living in a place like this,” Carol Sullivan, the leader of the task force, said at the meeting. “Because right now... Mary Ellen McCormack is one of the oldest [public housing] developments we have [in Boston], and it is in dire need of repair.”

The BPDA Thursday night also approved a phase of the master plan for a development on Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester that will include 585 residential units and lab space in buildings ranging from nine to 20 stories.





The Mary Elllen McCormack housing complex in South Boston is one of the oldest public housing developments in the country. It will be overhauled in a project approved Thursday by the Boston Planning & Development Agency. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.