10 cozy holiday activities, from curling to choirs

Support local hockey: The Mayor’s Cup Hockey Tournament starts on Friday, Dec. 15, and lasts through Saturday, Dec 30. Youth hockey teams throughout Boston vie for the title of Boston’s Best. The truly best part: They’ll face off at rinks throughout the city, from Charlestown to Hyde Park, so pick wherever’s convenient. The games are competitive — but fun. Check out the full schedule at boston.gov/sports .

I’m too late. I forgot to buy “Nutcracker” tickets and am too lazy to get dressed up to go to the Holiday Pops. Plus, my kids’ fanciest clothes are sweatpants. Ah, next year. If you’re like me and crave something festive but low-maintenance, here are some easy ideas, some of which don’t even involve leaving home.

Visit a pop-up toy shop: Hummingbird Books in Chestnut Hill turned their kids’ section into a pop-up toy shop for the season, complete with a life-size gingerbread house. Get your last-minute gifts wrapped on site, and they’ll donate to local charities like Catie’s Closet and Off the Rocks Animal Rescue. On Saturday, Dec. 16, they’ll host a story time with Santa at 10 a.m. Hear holiday favorites for $5; proceeds benefit the Brookline Food Pantry. www.hummingbirdbooks.com

Get spicy: Everyone’s talking about the brand-new Szechuan Mountain House in Allston, an offshoot of a popular New York City chain. It’s the perfect spot to hash out a shopping plan over frogs bathed in pickled chili pepper or jellyfish in black vinegar sauce with a group of out-of-town pals, and there are less spicy options for kids. The atmosphere is roomy, soothing, and sedate, but arrive early: The wait can be long. The good news? Brighton Ave. is rife with amazing food, from dumplings at the new Boston Soup Dumplings to sundaes at Scoop ‘n Scootery, in case you’re in a hurry. www.szechuanmountainhouse.com

Brush up on your curling skills: The Liberty Hotel has such a nice location: close to Beacon Hill (quaint strolling), The North End (good eating), and the Charles River (scenic!). They’ve launched their kid-friendly wintertime Curling on the Courtyard program with reservations for groups of up to six people. It’s $180, so split the cost with your visiting relatives — and bear in mind, adult beverages are included. www.libertyhotel.com

Ogle impressive holiday lights displays: Somerville houses get thoroughly decked out for the holidays, so much so that the Somerville Arts Council hosts a free Illuminations tour just to showcase them. Tour the neighborhoods by bike at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, from Somerville High School, or from the comfort of your car whenever you choose. Here’s a handy map. https://beta.somervilleartscouncil.org/illuminations/

Give a meal: One in three adults in Massachusetts is food insecure. This means they’re not sure where their next meal will come from. Take away a little bit of that anxiety: During the holidays, $35 contributions to the Greater Boston Food Bank will provide a complete festive meal for two families. Donate at www.gbfb.org.

Spill the tea: Boston marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16. Reenactments will happen throughout the city in several displays, from Faneuil Hall to Boston Harbor. See the full lineup at www.december16.org. If you prefer to watch the festivities while sipping tea from the comfort of home, there’s also a livestream on YouTube.

Support female makers: Stroll to Time Out Market Boston on Dec. 16, for their Boston Women’s Market, where you can snag last-minute gifts from female artisans based in New England: woodworkers, jewelers, bakers, and lots more — plus, listen to tunes from the Treble on Huntington a cappella group while you browse. It starts at noon. www.timeoutmarket.com

Listen to a dazzling choir: These kids can really sing: Get tickets ($35 and up) to hear the boys of Cambridge’s St. Paul’s Choir School perform on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Harvard Square. There’s a cookies-and-cocoa reception afterward. www.saintpaulschoirschool.us

Re-create “Home Alone”: No, that movie could never happen today, thanks to texting and whatnot, but you can still relive it at Roslindale’s Distraction Brewing Co. on Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The family-friendly brewery hosts a paint night where families can create their very own frameable 8-by-10 watercolor of Kevin and fam, led by professional cartoonist Rob Lynch. All materials are provided. He’ll host an encore event at Medford’s Deep Cuts on Thursday, Dec. 21. www.roblynch.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.