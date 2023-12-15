Briar Blush and Rusty Hammer prioritize inclusive ‘escapism’ for their holiday extravaganza

You might even see sand on the ground versus snow.

When the holidays commence, familiar emblems reappear: eggnog, that one Mariah song, and your neighbor’s overzealous decorations.

For one night only, on Dec. 16, instead of gingerbread houses, sleigh bells, and elves, Watertown’s Mosesian Arts stage will feature go-go dancers, Muscle Beach, and sea monsters with maybe just a subtle dose of holiday cheer.

Boston residents Briar Blush and Rusty Hammer — the show’s founders and leads — know that on the exterior, their seaside concept may seem out of place during the Yuletide season. Hammer admits there “isn’t an obvious ‘holiday concept’ in the show.” But the lack of recognizable Christmas elements is intentional, according to Blush.

Advertisement

“We decided to do [this] because, as much as the holidays and winter glamor is fun, it’s more inclusive to do something totally out of left field,” he explained. “We want to celebrate winter by doing the complete opposite in a way.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A scene from "The Briar & Rusty Show: Briar & Rusty Break Up." “It was our first sold-out show,” Rusty Hammer said of the Valentine’s Day production. Amanda Macchia

And going their own way has worked for them.

In 2022, they staged “Viva Las Vegas,” feeling that Sin City’s old school allure went with Christmas aesthetics. Then, for Valentine’s Day, instead of presenting another meet-cute story for February, they let the curtains up on “Briar & Rusty Break Up.”

“It was our first sold-out show,” Hammer said of the Valentine’s Day production. “A lot of the time, we do things in response to the saturation of whatever’s being capitalized during a particular season. Maybe for some people during December, they might think, ‘I’ll like to do something that isn’t so Christmas-themed.’ And they always have ‘The Nutcracker’ if they want tradition,” he said with a laugh. “Boston has plenty of that.”

Advertisement

At a “Briar & Rusty Show,” you can expect “a collection of performances based on drag, burlesque, circus numbers strung together through a narrative of occasional sketches,” explained Blush.

Musical numbers will be lip synched and performed live. Blush and Hammer often share writing duties, with Hammer assisting with stage building and illustrating the promo artwork.

“The Briar & Rusty Show” brings show-goers along on their adventures as “time-traveling lovers.” Past eras and visits include the space age and cosplaying as a 1950s couple through the art of drag and impersonation. Audience interaction is also integral, with call-and-response moments and sometimes contests.

“It’s truly a phenomenal show,” said local drag artist Gwentalia, who has attended almost every one of the pair’s productions. But for Gwentalia, one Siegfried and Roy-inspired scene stood out: “They performed a literal magic act and made Briar appear as a tiger out of thin air!”

James Carlsen produces Boston’s Biggest Drag Dunce with Briar and Rusty performer Zad Gravebone, and said when he’s not in an audience seat he’s been part of the crew.

“It’s got to be one of the most well-produced shows in town,” he said. “[There’s so] much in terms of artistry. It’s all wrapped up so well within a narrative of the theme.”

Cast members are pooled from the Northeast drag and burlesque communities and are performers Blush and Hammer admire. Diversity is also an important factor.

“The drag world is overrun by cisgender, gay men. And it’s not to say what they do is wrong,” said Blush, “there’s just not always a ton of space for everyone to feel included [as performers].”

Advertisement

While “Retro Beach Party” may be Blush and Hammer’s most contrarian presentation yet, they’re eager to present it during what can be a trying time.

Similar to around Valentine’s Day, when heightened fatigue and loneliness are in the air, such feelings return during the holidays. As Reddit users lament if they can even afford Christmas, forging ahead with fun in the sun when it’s scheduled to be 40-something degrees outside, comes with a purpose Blush and Hammer aim to honor through their show. The concept is designed for everyone — 18-plus — whether show-goers have given into the holiday spirit or not.

“We wanted to recognize escapism, too,” said Blush, “from the cold, seasonal depression.” Inclusivity and retro style are central themes in the show.

Hammer confirmed influences include the film “Anchors Aweigh,” ‘50s and ‘60s surf movies, Hitchcock, musical nods to acts like The Trashmen, and one of their original points of reference, Sonny & Cher.

“It’s fun to be kitschy and it’s a little gratifying,” said Blush. “You can get your Christmas from everywhere else. But this is for everybody. That’s what’s special about it.”

THE BRIAR & RUSTY SHOW: Retro Beach Party

Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. Tickets from $25. 617-923-0100, mosesianarts.org