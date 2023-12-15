What we talk about is ... boring

Q. My wife and I have been married for a long time. I love my wife. I would describe in great specificity all the many reasons why and how, but that may spoil anonymity as I know she sometimes reads this column.

Here’s the thing: We know everything about each other. And we’re tired and busy, both of us with demanding jobs and a child to take care of. So we rarely have time for a date night. And when we do, we don’t really feel like talking about the normal stuff — job, the kid, whatever, because it’s just too … boring. I try talking about other things — potential travel, movies, books, or “would you rather…” conversation starters. That works, to a point. We used to have big questions to chew on (should we get married, should we have a kid, should we try to buy a house…) but we’ve done all those things now.

I want the romance back! I want to have conversation that flows! Conversation like we used to have where we’re talking over one another a little because there’s so much energy there! I want, in short, passion!

I know this is common, especially at this time in our life (let’s just say we have a moderate case of being middle age).

I am writing with several questions. Question one: Couples therapy? Is that for us? My personal guess is that we don’t need therapy. We need lives outside of work and family to report back on. I don’t think we need yet one more appointment to go to, but rather free time to be independent, to then excitedly talk about what we did in our free time — or more vacation, or something like that. But I’m willing to consider it.

Question two: Obviously, I get that this isn’t the most original question. So, what works to make it through this time in our lives? Especially with limited hours?

Question three: What if I just shared these questions (and/or your response) to her to prompt a reaction? On the one hand, it’s not like it would be a surprise to say that our relationship lacks energy, but maybe it would be a jolt to get us out of our humdrum ways. On the other hand, I don’t want her thinking I am just totally bored with our relationship. I think if I came to her and said, “I am really wanting more passion what can I/we do to make that happen?,” she would reinterpret that as “Oh great, one more thing we have to worry about.”

Again, I love my wife. Deeply. My fear is that she’s bored, I’m bored, she’s tired, I’m tired, and I don’t want fatigue and dullness to ruin the other many wonderful things we have together.

PURSUIT OF PASSION (POP)

A. I’m not sure how your wife would feel about you writing to me, so maybe don’t lead with that. (If you’re the wife in question and have already recognized yourself, please know … your spouse has good intentions here!)

I do think you can tell her that you wish you had more exciting things to say to each other. It’s a great idea to acknowledge all that she does and to ask her how the two of you can make room for more, so you don’t lose yourselves in the routine.

I love your idea about having independent experiences so there’s new information to share. Offer that as a suggestion. Can you take on some of her responsibilities so she can go out and have a separate life? Are there clubs she’d join? Friends she’d see? Give her that option.

There’s also a lot of joy and excitement in having something to look forward to. Can you plan a real, on-the-books, not-just-theoretical vacation for three months from now? It would involve a lot of logistics (all worth chatting about). You’d have to google things like cool restaurants. I think a real trip — as opposed to hypothetical travel ideas — could be nice.

I pitch this a lot, but for those of us who like to be indoors, there’s television. I’m watching the new season of “Fargo” and it feels like appointment programming I can talk about. Also, I love making my way through a critic’s list and debating it. (I think Matthew Gilbert is a third party from afar in many relationships between Globe subscribers.) To me, good storytelling is better than a forced question prompt.

Also, see friends together, even if it’s a Zoom. So much of connecting involves talking about other people (it can be in a nice way).

I see your point about counseling, and I do think you’re right. The time spent in an office might be better used at a movie theater or museum.

Talk to her about the issue and ask her what she thinks. Yes, there might be some hurt feelings and frustration, but you can work through all that and land somewhere better.

If you do show her the column, let me know how it goes. I’m very, very curious. It would give me a lot to talk about.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

This is a refreshing letter because I feel it gets to the root of an issue before it becomes a major crack in a relationship.

BKLYNMOM





This is definitely not my husband, but my husband and I have been through various phases of our marriage and are just now past the “too busy” phase and are still in the “can be boring, but loving” phase. I think we have it handled, with plans for what we would like our lives to be like after our kids leave for college. However, I read the letter with the mind-set of what if this were my husband. I’d be happy that he is clear he loves me, is willing to put effort in to make the marriage better and to work on himself. I would be happy he is not saying he wants to have an affair but to instead spice up our existing relationship. I would want him to discuss this with me, maybe over a quiet dinner or a walk.

KWINTERS1





There are couples who have done a complete reset — e.g., one of them decides to go for a work schedule or job with fewer hours or to go back to school for another career; or the couple moves to another area. They look for options that might make their lifestyle feel less nonstop-crazy. Some even get rid of their TV and report benefits.

JIVEDIVA





The “boring conversations” you describe have nothing to do with romance or passion. It’s impossible to re-create the set of circumstances that existed when everything was new and exciting in your relationship. ... Silence is extremely underrated.

THE-BLOG-CONSIGLIERE

