Five things to do around Boston, Dec. 18-24

Peruse the Boston Public Library’s archives at the Special Collections Sampler Open House: Staff Picks. Items selected by staff members, who will be on hand to answer questions, will be on display — including an early-20th-century photograph of Boston, an original Mozart score, and other preserved prints and texts. Held at Copley Square’s Central Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free. bpl.org

Wednesday

Red Carpet

Celebrate New England artists and musicians at the Boston Music Awards. With 47 categories, live performances, and nominees from a range of genres, this 18-plus awards show will spotlight the shining stars of the city’s music scene. Hosted at Big Night Live at 7 p.m. Registration, starting at $20, required at bostonmusicawards.com.

Thursday

Book Nook

Escape the cold winter months with a well-loved read from Trident Booksellers & Cafe’s Holiday Book Swap. Come with a wrapped, gently-used book in hand, and leave with a new-to-you one. Buy a treat, cozy up, and discuss literature with fellow book lovers. All genres and ages are welcome. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free. tridentbookscafe.com

Thursday and Friday

Starry Night

Explore the skies with the Aldrich Astronomical Society this winter solstice. With astronomy experts on deck and the Twisted Tree Cafe offering holiday goodies, Solstice Stargazing is fit for all ages. The evening kicks off at dusk at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, where you can choose from a self-guided sculpture walk, a staff-led lantern tour, and other activities. Bring layers and a flashlight. 5 p.m. Registration — $30 per car, with discounts for members — required at thetrustees.org.

Friday and Saturday

Music Magic

Watch music come to life at The Broadway Sinfonietta’s winter concert at Emerson Colonial Theatre. The show, Most Wonderful Time of the Year, will feature a 26-piece ensemble from the all-women orchestra. Performing traditional holiday tunes with special appearances from vocalists, the ensemble will have two shows. Friday’s performance begins at 8 p.m., Saturday’s at 2 p.m. Find tickets, starting at $49, at emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

