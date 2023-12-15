For sale: Condos near Symphony Hall

CONDO FEE $309 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $710,000 in 2020

PROS Barely more than a block from Symphony Hall — plus the Green and Orange Lines, Whole Foods, and dozens of shops and restaurants, earning it a 99 Walk Score — this garden level unit is in a classic 1880 brick row house. The entry staircase leads past a laundry closet and into a living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and recessed lighting. The kitchen at left is small but updated with stainless appliances and stone counters. Step down into a dining room with skylights, wet bar, and a glass door to a private brick patio; French doors open to an office or guest bedroom. Past a new bath with marble vanity, the primary bedroom has a large closet and a wall of whitewashed brick. CONS No windows in the living room or kitchen.

The living room of 197 St. Botolph Street #3, Back Bay Handout

The Foley Group, Compass, 857-350-2134, foleygroup@compass.com

$1,079,000

12 CLAREMONT PARK #5 / SOUTH END

The exterior of 12 Claremont Park #5, South End Handout

SQUARE FEET 894

CONDO FEE $319 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $1,000,000 in 2018

PROS This penthouse unit with hardwood floors and central air crowns an 1860 brick brownstone on a leafy South End side street nestled between Columbus Avenue and Southwest Corridor Park. The entry stairs lead up to an open hall, with two bedrooms at left — one with a whitewashed brick wall, the larger with a fireplace and closets galore. Past a newer bath with step-in shower, the small, updated kitchen has stainless appliances, flat-paneled wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The main living and dining area has exposed brick walls and bay windows. An iron and wood staircase leads to a private roof deck (with storage on the landing) offering panoramic views of the Back Bay skyline. CONS No off-street parking.

The kitchen, dining, and living area of 12 Claremont Park #5, South End Handout

James Gulden, Redfin, 857-719-2666, james.gulden@redfin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.