For sale: Condos near Symphony Hall

These homes are a short stroll to Symphony Hall, where Arthur Fiedler, born on December 17, 1894, conducted the Boston Pops for five decades.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated December 15, 2023, 20 minutes ago
The exterior of 197 St. Botolph Street #3, Back BayHandout

$874,900

197 ST. BOTOLPH STREET #3 / BACK BAY

SQUARE FEET 912

CONDO FEE $309 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $710,000 in 2020

PROS Barely more than a block from Symphony Hall — plus the Green and Orange Lines, Whole Foods, and dozens of shops and restaurants, earning it a 99 Walk Score — this garden level unit is in a classic 1880 brick row house. The entry staircase leads past a laundry closet and into a living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and recessed lighting. The kitchen at left is small but updated with stainless appliances and stone counters. Step down into a dining room with skylights, wet bar, and a glass door to a private brick patio; French doors open to an office or guest bedroom. Past a new bath with marble vanity, the primary bedroom has a large closet and a wall of whitewashed brick. CONS No windows in the living room or kitchen.

The living room of 197 St. Botolph Street #3, Back BayHandout

The Foley Group, Compass, 857-350-2134, foleygroup@compass.com

$1,079,000

12 CLAREMONT PARK #5 / SOUTH END

The exterior of 12 Claremont Park #5, South EndHandout

SQUARE FEET 894

CONDO FEE $319 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $1,000,000 in 2018

PROS This penthouse unit with hardwood floors and central air crowns an 1860 brick brownstone on a leafy South End side street nestled between Columbus Avenue and Southwest Corridor Park. The entry stairs lead up to an open hall, with two bedrooms at left — one with a whitewashed brick wall, the larger with a fireplace and closets galore. Past a newer bath with step-in shower, the small, updated kitchen has stainless appliances, flat-paneled wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The main living and dining area has exposed brick walls and bay windows. An iron and wood staircase leads to a private roof deck (with storage on the landing) offering panoramic views of the Back Bay skyline. CONS No off-street parking.

The kitchen, dining, and living area of 12 Claremont Park #5, South EndHandout

James Gulden, Redfin, 857-719-2666, james.gulden@redfin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

