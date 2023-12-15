Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I read my Globe every morning at 7 a.m., and I always look forward to my Sunday Globe — especially the Globe Magazine! It never disappoints — each page and section is a treat, contributed by people I want to meet so I can say, I read your piece in Sunday’s Globe!

Billerica

Forces for Change

Inspiring Women & Power issue of the Globe Magazine. Touched by the life work of Loretta Ross and the honesty of reporter Tiana Woodard as she shares her personal experience (“Loretta Ross Has A Radical Idea,” November 5). And, proud to be a graduate of Suffolk University, knowing that it is being led by a strong visionary in Marisa Kelly (“She’s Leading the Way on Campus”).

Janelle Malafronte Snarsky

[Loretta Ross is] an extraordinary woman. I don’t think most of us have that kind of love and strength but I applaud this woman and thank her for showing us a path out of the hate-fueled divisiveness.

WhyWontPeopleBehave

Finally, a compassionate attitude. People can change if they are shown the errors of their ways.

Numeral

Thank you for this wonderful interview with such an inspiring activist. I hope Ms. Ross’s work will be more widely recognized and known. I look forward to her book. I believe there are many, many good people like Ms. Ross out there working to make this world better. I would like to hear more of their unique voices.

cultureisdead

Clean Break

I respectfully disagree with Robin Abrahams’s advice to the neighbor and friend of a likely hoarder (“Not a Given,” November 5). She writes: “Your neighbor needs professional help, and finding that professional and persuading her to accept that help is her family’s job.” But the friend/neighbor’s family may be [unable to do that]. Sometimes a close friend may lead the organizing of an “intervention,” or may inspire the family to do so, or otherwise initiate action to deal with an unsafe situation. To simply say nothing, as Miss Conduct seems to suggest, feels like a possible abandonment of a reasonable duty of friendship.

Geoff Patton

Ashland





Hoarding is indeed a mental disorder. We (meaning me) know this. It is highly difficult to treat and overcome this. The hoarder feels humiliated, overwhelmed, and trapped. Lots may want to change but can’t see how it would play out. The one thing not to do is push them, shame them, or insist that they are choosing stuff over their family. They need to decide on their own to go forward. The hardest thing for a hoarder is trusting another person. Too many have had their treasures tossed; others don’t see my stuff the way I see it. Some of us just need someone to come alongside us. Maybe talk to us while we sort, or help drag a bag to the curb. Please be kind and trusting.

crabbyab

Your town/county will have specialized services to help her. In our town, it’s the Council on Aging. They have been wonderful with an elderly neighbor — no judgment, no threats, just caring professionals who take their time to understand and comfort her, and then take the first steps toward helping her manage. I would start by calling your senior services department.

RememberingTonyC

Tree of Life

I was so impressed by Rachel May’s Connections, “A Mighty Oak” (November 12). I admired her ability to share her story and provide inspiration.

Mary Lyman

Andover





This piece was a wonderful testament to how getting mental health care can really turn things around and help make your goals come true. I was struck by the picture that was used: I am sure it was meant to be an oak tree but it also looked like neuron cells and synapses just growing and reaching — just like they have to do with people who are trying to learn new ways of thinking and doing things and being successful.

Michele Hassler

Arlington





To Rachel May: Your writing is beauty! It’s filled with emotion without being sappy. Her choice of E.E. Cummings was so heart-wrenching and apt. I wish her the most happiness in life. May all the sorrow be behind her, far away.

Nalini Sharma

Sharon





The power of an oak tree is not lost on me; it’s strength to weather most storms, to bend but not break — it resonates so deeply I have an oak tree tattoo as a reminder to stay strong, to grow deep roots, and to spread out and let myself grow into who I am. Loved this and I’m glad I’m not alone in seeing [trees’] strength as a reminder when I myself don’t feel strong or capable.

givemean-a

Thank you for sharing this wonderful and hopeful story. I’m a hobby photographer who has been through a pretty rough year. I have found enormous beauty and serenity in trees and realize now, just having read this, how my recent work features trees as the primary subject and the most visible exemplar of my current healing journey. Let’s hear if for trees!

Melting glacier up ahead

