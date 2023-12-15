A woodsy property inspires an enchanting guest room for the grandkids

1 The existing window frame and millwork colors — Farrow & Ball’s Incarnadine and Manor House Gray — informed the color palette. An inside-mount roman shade does not obscure the moldings. “The fabric mimics a natural material, almost like a rattan, and the red trim extends the line of the window sash,” Talsma says.

Knowing that the pond-front property enticed her clients to relocate from Weston to Sherborn, Whitney Talsma used the setting as inspiration. The most charming illustration came in the guest bedroom for the couple’s 3- and 5-year-old grandchildren. “We embraced a woodland feel by drawing on the animals they see out the windows, like deer, owls, and rabbits,” says Talsma, founder of Oliver James Interiors. Starting with the wallpaper, she mixed patterns to make a magical spot for sleepovers. “The pattern play is the big idea here,” she says. The method to the madness? Incorporating different scales and sticking with a limited color palette.

The owners of this home wanted a guest bedroom for their 3- and 5-year-old grandchildren.

Advertisement

2 The GP & J Baker wallpaper featuring meandering fruit vines feels outdoorsy, like a tree that might be planted on the property, and brings the outdoors in. “It has both the whimsical and vintage qualities we wanted to incorporate,” Talsma says.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

3 Antique mirrors plucked from the clients’ tramp art collection hang above teal spindle beds from Crate & Kids, while a wicker deer head adds whimsy and natural texture.

4 A Nickey Kehoe ceramic lamp with a pleated shade sits on the traditional Brooke & Lou nightstand with bobbin detailing. “The lamp and shade are an ode to the client’s love for quirky British interiors,” Talsma says.

5 The Garnet Hill bedding includes a stripe, a floral, a paisley, and a solid. “Solids let the eye rest and stripes work with anything—it’s my neutral pattern,” Talsma says.

6 The orderly pattern of the Annie Selke wool rug juxtaposes the organic pattern of the wallpaper, keeping the room feeling fresh. “The pattern is modern but nature-inspired,” the designer says. “It could be a field of daisies or snowflakes.”

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.