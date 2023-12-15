Blind date: ‘She has a really cute dog that she inherited from an old roommate’

LAST THING SHE READ: The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet

DANIELLE M.: 32 / clinical social worker

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Meditate, have coffee, hike with the dog

ON A DESERT ISLAND, SHE’D BRING: Her dog (Lulu), her trumpet, a journal

7 P.M. ALDEN & HARLOW, CAMBRIDGE

ON THE TRAIL

Madeleine A friend in my PhD program told me about Cupid.

Danielle My friends are big fans of Cupid and have been asking me to sign up.

Madeleine I took a nap and got dressed.

Danielle I did a ‘90s pop cycling class — my preferred way to calm the nerves.

Madeleine Danielle was already waiting. She was well dressed and had curly hair. I liked her outfit. She had glasses that looked like mine.

Danielle She was cute! She wasn’t nearly as bundled up for the weather as I had been, which meant I could see her lovely curly hair right away.

PLAYING CATCH

Madeleine We started talking right away. She’s a social worker who’s always wanted to live in Boston. We talked about our experiences teaching. We spoke about the inequities in those systems and the ways in which we think about and grapple with that.

Danielle We are both passionate about our careers, and work in adjacent fields. I discovered Madeleine had lived in Singapore growing up. She’s moved around a lot, so we also talked about the concept of “home” when you don’t necessarily have one place that you identify strongly with.

Madeleine She recently learned how to play the trumpet and is really involved with a music school. She has a really cute dog that she inherited from an old roommate.

Danielle We are on the same page about the life hack of being a dog sitter, which gives you all the perks of hanging out with a dog without the full responsibility of dog ownership.

Madeleine I ordered the burrata and the patatas bravas. The food and service were great.

Danielle We ordered cocktails and tapas. Madeleine is a vegetarian, so she got a couple of veggie plates and I ordered something with meat.

Madeleine She was super nice, asked a lot of questions, and was just easy to get along with.

Danielle Madeleine showed herself to be a great catch: cute plus a lovely personality. We ended up staying out for nearly two hours, longer than I had anticipated. We left after we had finished our meal.

ON A WALK

Madeleine We paused at the corner and both said that this had been fun. She asked if she could give me a hug, and we did.

Danielle We hugged goodbye, promised to read about the other in the paper, and went our separate ways.

Madeleine I would be down to hang out again! I’m not sure if there was any romantic chemistry or if we’re in the same part of life, but she seemed like a fun friend.

Danielle We didn’t exchange contact information, but I would be happy to keep in touch as friends or to ask her to dog-sit. Given the age difference and where we are in our respective educational and career journeys, I don’t think a romantic match makes sense.

Madeleine / A+

Danielle / A

