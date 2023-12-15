$8m emergency relief fund proposed to help N.H. farmers

A recent survey from the UNH extension found there were nearly $10 million in fruit losses and an additional $3 million in lost vegetable crops.

A deep freeze in February decimated stone fruit crops including peaches, sweet cherries, and plums. A frost in May wiped out some orchards’ entire crops. Then, there was the record-breaking rainfall over the summer.

On the heels of a disastrous year for New Hampshire farmers, lawmakers are putting forward a proposal that would create an $8 million emergency relief fund.

The relief money would be disbursed by the Department of Agriculture to eligible farmers who lost at least 30 percent of their crop. They would be able to recoup up to 50 percent of their total losses, with funding capped at $500,000 per farm.

Advertisement

“With the farmers I’ve talked to, these were events they’ve never seen,” said Rob Johnson, policy director at the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Federation, which represents 200 New Hampshire farm families and businesses, during an agricultural policy forum hosted by the NH Food Alliance, Carsey School of Public Policy, and Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition this week.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Senate Bill 348 has a host of bipartisan sponsors in the Senate, with seven members of the 24-person chamber signing on in support, as well as one Republican and one Democrat in the House. Its prime sponsor is Bradford Republican Senator Dan Innis, who owns Trail’s End Farm, an organic farm boasting over 300 chickens and a dozen cows.

“Farmers are on the front line of climate change daily,” Julie Davenson, president of Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire’s board of directors, said during the policy forum.

NOFA-NH is also urging the bill’s passage, after the organization created a $30,000 farmer relief program of its own, which Davenson called “a drop in the bucket.”

Advertisement

“Farmers really need more assistance,” she said, noting that farmers’ had suffered anywhere from $1,400 to $150,000 in uncompensated losses, and that every other New England state had already established disaster relief programs.

The Chester County Conservation District also created a relief fund for farmers in the Monadnock Region.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.