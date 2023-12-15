How Boston Health Care for the Homeless reduced HIV rates among the most vulnerable

Nurses with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program fanned out on city streets and began handing out antiretroviral pills to people whom the nonprofit knew were infected with the disease and were struggling with substance use. Those unsure of whether they had HIV were tested for the virus outside — on street corners, park benches and tent encampments — without ever needing to schedule a doctor’s appointment or set foot in a clinic.

Three years ago, amid an alarming spike in HIV infections, Boston’s largest homeless service provider took what it called a “simple yet radical” approach to combating the virus’s spread among an especially vulnerable population of homeless drug users.

Advertisement

The results were immediate and startling, according to findings released by the group on Friday. By bringing life-saving treatment directly to the streets, clinicians at the nonprofit fully suppressed the virus among dozens of homeless patients it serves. The number of new infections also plunged, as people receiving the street-level treatment became less infectious and curbed dangerous practices like needle-sharing.

“It blew me away,” Dr. Jennifer Brody, director of HIV Services at the nonprofit, said of the results. “It really speaks to the benefits of a low-barrier approach to providing medications and treatment outside the walls of a clinic in parallel with harm reduction.”

The outreach effort began at the height of the pandemic, when public health officials were struggling to contain a dangerous outbreak of HIV among homeless drug users. The number of new cases suddenly jumped from about two a month to more than two dozen cases across the city. Officials wanted to avoid the sort of large-scale outbreak that occurred in Lowell and Lawrence in 2019, which started with a few cases and swelled to more than 180 infected people.

Advertisement

The outbreak was partly attributed to the rapid spread of fentanyl, the highly potent synthetic opioid that is deadly even in small amounts. Fentanyl increased the risk of HIV infections, because fentanyl wears off quickly and people inject more often. Living on the streets worsens the problem by cutting people off from regular health care.

And so in early 2020, clinicians with Boston Health Care for the Homeless, the pioneering nonprofit with some 600 staff and 30 clinics that has long embraced a direct-to-the-streets approach to medical care, embarked on a small experiment: Nurses with the nonprofit hand-delivered doses of the HIV-fighting drug Truvada to five people who were infected with HIV and staying near its office at 780 Albany Street in Boston. Outreach teams then followed up with them to ensure they continued taking the medication. Within a few months, the virus was completely suppressed among the small group.

Encouraged by the results, Boston Health Care for the Homeless expanded the street-based approach to scores of people living in a series of homeless encampments known as Mass. and Cass, then the epicenter of the region’s opioid abuse and homeless crises.

Nurses began drawing blood from people living in tents and other makeshift structures near Atkinson Street, and screening them for HIV. Typically, they were able to get providers to write prescriptions for the medications on the same day that someone tested positive and deliver pills to people living on the streets within hours, Brody said. Outreach workers also connected people with social services and addiction-treatment medications like Suboxone that help curb cravings for fentanyl and other opioids.

Advertisement

Speed was critical, because outreach teams knew from experience that any delay in getting people treatment poses serious risks for HIV-positive people living on the streets. “We knew that if someone gets a diagnosis and is not immediately connected to a provider, then despair can set in,” Dr. Brody said. “And sometimes people in that despair will withdraw and will not come back into care. They may disappear.”

By mid-2022, the nonprofit began to see the rate of new HIV cases plummet among the unsheltered population it serves. The number of new HIV diagnoses among its clients fell from a high of 62 cases in 2021 to 20 new cases in 2021. The nonprofit recorded just five new infections through the first eight months of this year. HIV was suppressed — meaning that the virus was so low in the blood that it couldn’t be detected — in 90% of the people who received sustained care through the nonprofit’s outreach program, according to clinical data tracked by the program.

People diagnosed with HIV who are virally suppressed can live healthy lives and won’t transmit the virus to their sex partners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Notably, the program eliminated the traditional gaps in viral suppression rates between people living on the streets and injecting drugs and the rest of the population.

Advertisement

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears made this happen,” Dr. Brody said.

Teams at Boston Health Care for the Homeless have continued the HIV outreach program, though the recent dismantling of tents at Mass. and Cass has made that more challenging. In a massive effort last month, the more than 120 people who lived at the encampments moved to emergency homeless shelters, recovery homes and other facilities throughout the Greater Boston area, making them harder for the group to reach. Some of the patients who began HIV treatment with the nonprofit have dropped out of care, Dr. Brody said.

“We are still doing the work, but it’s harder to find people,” Dr. Brody said. “I worry now that people are being pushed outside the city and all over the city, and that we will be vulnerable to another uptick.”

Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.