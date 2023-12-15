Join the discussion on part 3 of Spotlight’s ‘Cradle of Doubt’ report

The Globe Spotlight Team has published the last in a three-part series that examines the government’s latest approach to curbing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and co-sleeping with babies.

This final part delves into the growing industry for wearable baby monitors that track infant vital signs. Many parents are turning to these devices to alert them if their babies are at risk for an infant sleep death. But pediatricians worry these devices may offer false hope of preventing SIDS, and that these devices may lead parents to make more risky decisions about co-sleeping.

