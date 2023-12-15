Funeral for Police Officer Paul J. Tracey underway in Waltham church

Hundreds of solemn police officers are standing in long lines outside a Waltham church Friday to participate in the funeral of Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey, who was killed along with National Grid worker Roderick Jackson in a traffic crash last week.

Tracey, 58 and a lifelong Waltham resident, was the father of two children with his wife, Kristin Tracey, who is also a Waltham police officer, assigned to the city’s schools. His service is being held at the Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted church, the Tracey family’s long-time parish.

“Prior to marrying the love of his life & soulmate Kristin, their lives crossed paths when Paul stopped Kristin for speeding. Years later their lives would cross paths once again and eventually they married on August 18, 2007,” according to Tracey’s on-line obituary. “There were many things in life that Paul loved; but nothing in this world was more important to him then family, especially his wife Kristin and his kids Danika and Tyler. He would do anything for them.”