Family of 9-year-old girl sues Boston Public Schools, transportation company, charter school alleging she was sexually assaulted on bus

In a filing in Suffolk Superior Court, attorneys for the family allege the girl was repeatedly assaulted over a seven-month period, and that although the child was victimized a few feet away from a bus monitor and bus driver, neither ever took action to protect the girl on her trip home after classes.

The family of a nine-year-old girl has filed a lawsuit against the Boston Public Schools, a transportation company, and a charter school alleging she was raped and sexually assaulted by another student while traveling on a school bus last year, according to a law firm and court records.

Advertisement

The lawsuit filed Friday names BPS, transportation company Transdev Services Inc., and The Match Foundation Inc., the operator of the Match Charter School in Hyde Park, according to court records. The Globe has reached out to BPS, Transdev, and the Match Charter School and is awaiting a response.

The girl was a student at the Hyde Park school, and Transdev provided bus service using a bus owned by the Boston Public Schools, according to the suit. The girl did not finish fourth grade at the charter school because she feared she would be victimized again, the lawsuit alleges.

“The sexual assaults took place just a few feet from the bus monitor and the bus driver on the ride home after school,’' according to the lawsuit. “This action is brought to compensate Child Doe and her family for the suffering they have endured, and will continue to endure, as a result of these sexual assaults” and to hold the adults on the bus accountable.

The girl is identified as Child Doein the lawsuit filed by attorneys Nina Bonelli and Alexander Zodikoff from the Morgan and Morgan law firm.

“Our lawsuit alleges that it was the failure of Boston Public Schools and Transdev to follow their own policies that directly led to this young child’s assault,’’ the attorneys said in a statement. ”Our client will experience a childhood haunted by trauma and flashbacks, and we will do everything in our power to hold the defendants accountable and prevent anything like this from happening to another child in our city.”

Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, the girl and her family are residents of Roxbury. In May, the girl and her family alerted school staff about the “numerous rapes and indecent assault and batteries” she was subjected to, her lawyers wrote.

The alleged perpetrator, an 11-year-old student, “repeatedly threatened Child Doe with physical violence if she ever reported his sexual abuse,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawsuit alleges that Transdev should have maintained video equipment onboard the bus, but the company later reported it could not find any video “from the entire period of sexual abuse between October 2022 and May 2023, despite specific request for preservation in May 2023.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan.