‘Given in love,’ donor puts engagement, wedding rings in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Waltham

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated December 15, 2023, 8 minutes ago
A pair of rings, along with an anonymous note, were left in a Salvation Army red kettle at a Waltham Market Basket.The Salvation Army

At a Waltham Market Basket, a Salvation Army Red Kettle was filled with more than coins and dollar bills this holiday season.

While counting money from various donation kettles Thursday night, Lieutenant Nicole Fullopfound a pleasant surprise: a wedding band and engagement ring with an anonymous note.

“This ring is being given in love for a second time,” the note read, according to a statement from the Salvation Army in Waltham. “Like the first time, I hope that this ring will bring joy and make a difference.”

Following the heartfelt message was the verse from the Bible, John 3:16.

A note quoting the Gospel of John was left with the rings at a Market Basket store in Waltham.Salvation Army/JGPR

Acts of “jewelry generosity” are said to have started after a widow dropped her wedding rings into a donation kettle around 2014, the statement said.

The pair of rings are valued at about $1,500, which will go toward helping families and other community members in the Waltham area throughout the holiday season.

“We are honored and humbled that someone would care enough to give something this precious to the Salvation Army to help others,” said Fullop in the statement. “Donors dropping valuable jewelry and coins with notes into kettles has been happening for years and is often a reminder of how the kettle is a sign of hope.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.

