Boston police ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ program to take place Saturday

People who turn in their guns will also be amnesty for gun permit rules, police said.

Through the Guns for Gift Cards initiative, several designated drop-off sites will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., police said in a statement .

Boston police are offering residents an opportunity to anonymously turn in their handguns in exchange for a $100 gift card in an effort to take guns off the streets.

“The ‘no questions asked’ program will allow individuals to anonymously dispose of firearms without fear of charges for illegal possession when turning in the weapon at a designated drop-off location,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The program has been running for 15 years, said Boston police spokesperson Sergeant Detective John Boyle in an email.

Guns must be not be loaded and placed in a clear, plastic bag which is then put in another bag, like a gym bag or backpack, the statement said. If being dropped off by car, the gun must be placed in the trunk. Ammunition can also be turned in, but must be in a separate bag, police said.

Gift cards will only be given in exchange for working guns, the statement said. Rifles and shotguns will be accepted but not in exchange for a gift card.

If proper protocol is followed, the person dropping off the gun will not prosecuted for unlawful possession of that firearm, police said.

“Amnesty will not be given for any other crime committed with that firearm or for any other crime committed while in possession of that firearm,” the statement said.

After guns are dropped off, they will be tested by police to determine if the weapon was involved in criminal activity. If the test is positive, police will keep the firearm for evidence and investigate a possible crime. If the test is negative, the gun will be destroyed.

Advertisement

To arrange for a private exchange, call 617-343-4827 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. any day of the week.

Drop-Off Locations:

New Life Restoration Temple, 38-40 Centre St., Dorchester

Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Highway Roslindale

Salvation Army, 1500 Washington St., Boston

Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, 24 Washington St., Dorchester

McCormack Housing Development, 345 Old Colony Ave., South Boston

Central Community Church, 50 Bennington St., East Boston





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.