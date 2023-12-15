Harvard’s president now faces the school’s most difficult test

She now must repair her reputation, unite a deeply fractured community, and chart a path Harvard can follow to escape the worst cycle of campus unrest in decades. Since Tuesday, Gay has crisscrossed campus, discussing Harvard’s course forward with staff and students alike. She has met with faculty members ahead of winter break and attended a menorah-lighting ceremony in Harvard Yard.

Weakened by controversy, vilified by loud antagonists, and her missteps called out by a statement from her own board, the still-new president of Harvard University faces a daunting test.

Gay faces a difficult task convincing all of the Harvard community, including alumni, that she hears their concerns and criticisms, and that she is the right person to lead the university to a place where free expression can flourish and students feel safe, leadership experts, professors, and students said in recent days.

On Tuesday, Harvard’s top board publicly backed Gay, ending a period of intense lobbying and speculation over her future that had erupted after her controversial testimony at a Dec. 5 congressional hearing on campus antisemitism, in which she offered legalistic and equivocal answers to questions about whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate school rules.

The week of turmoil after the hearing — which included high-decibel calls for Gay’s resignation and strong pushback from Harvard faculty against outside influence — was the latest flare-up in a rolling controversy at Harvard since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, as well as the school’s chairman, resigned on Saturday after denunciations of Magill’s congressional testimony, which was similar to Gay’s. Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, offered similar answers. But the executive committee of MIT’s governing board quickly issued a statement in support of her last week, while Harvard’s top board remained silent.

Gay, a political scientist known for her deliberate and unflappable manner, said on Tuesday that the “work ahead is formidable but clear.”

“I know there are people of good will and deep love for Harvard who are ambivalent or even disappointed about where we are right now. I will need their help and their ideas to build the community we all deserve. And I ask for it,” she said in a statement. That message came hours after the Fellows of Harvard College, who oversee the university, unanimously backed Gay, but also appeared to rebuke her for her testimony and her initial statement on the Oct. 7 attack, while acknowledging what they described as “a few instances of inadequate citation” in Gay’s academic writings.

As she faced calls for her ouster, coming largely from beyond the campus walls, Gay was bolstered by endorsements from many professors and students. Now she is shoring up, and building on, that support.

That work is urgent, said David D’Alessandro, the former chief executive of John Hancock Financial Services. Harvard’s top board, known as the Corporation, “has put a protective net around her for the time being, but if she thinks she’s still not in crisis, she’s mistaken,” he said.

Now she needs to rebuild trust and “build a wide enough constituency base to keep the barbarians . . . at the gate” at bay, said D’Alessandro, who oversaw a restructuring of Seaworld Entertainment as the company’s chairman.

Gay now leads a divided campus. There are rifts among the faculty, some of whom sharply criticized her congressional testimony, while others fiercely opposed calls for her resignation.

Students have lobbed intense, but sometimes conflicting critiques at Gay. Some say she has been too slow to respond to reports of rising antisemitism, and others condemn her administration for not speaking more forcefully against Israel’s war in Gaza, or for not doing more to support mourning Palestinian students.

Harvard President Claudine Gay, left, spoke as then-University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listened during an explosive hearing on Capitol Hill. Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Some Jewish students on campus are still reeling from Gay’s testimony on Capitol Hill, especially the heated exchange in which Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, asked Gay, “[D]oes calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?”

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay said, adding that such speech would violate rules if it were targeted at individuals. She later apologized.

“This was hurtful for many Jews on campus,” said Maya Bodnick, a Harvard sophomore. Gay’s response at the hearing represented an appeal to free speech values, which seemed hypocritical to some because they feel Harvard and other schools have tolerated students’ seeking to suppress disfavored speech.

Harvard placed last out of 248 schools in a free speech ranking last year from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, an advocacy group. Gay disputed the ranking in her congressional testimony.

“I think the challenge here is, it feels like when Jews are the victim [of hate speech], Harvard is a proponent of freedom of speech. I think going forward, they will have to set a very clear standard about what is free speech and what is not,” Bodnick said.

Still, Bodnick, who is Jewish, said that she is “very happy President Gay was not fired.” She believes many of the calls for her ouster were “driven by malignant sources, aiming to seize on this moment in the testimony, which was painful for Jews, but not a fireable offense.”

Meanwhile, some Palestinian students at Harvard say Gay has ignored their suffering, while focusing on antisemitism. The university, said Israa Alzamli, a Palestinian American student at Harvard Law School, has devoted far less attention to the Israeli strikes in Gaza, which have killed more than 18,000 people, including Alzamli’s relatives, and displaced hundreds of thousands more, according to Palestinian authorities.

“It makes you feel like a piece of gum stuck on the bottom of a shoe,” Alzamli said. “Like you’re not even worth a sentence from these people.”

Some students have said Gay must provide more support to grieving Palestinian students and help student activists who have faced public shaming for their pro-Palestinian advocacy.

People in Harvard Square in October stopped to look at a truck displaying the photo and name of a student linked to a controversial statement that was seen as justifying the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel. SOPHIE PARK/NYT

The exchange with Stefanik, which went viral online, sparked outrage among some Harvard alumni and politicians.

But some of Gay’s allies have said the backlash to her congressional testimony and over recent allegations of plagiarism in several of her academic works has been disproportionate to her alleged missteps, and inflected by bias.

Some critics of Gay, who is Harvard’s first Black president, have lambasted what they describe as Gay’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, in addition to criticizing her for Harvard’s, and her own, recent troubles.

“There is a very direct line from the attacks on affirmative action to these attacks,” said Jeannie Park, a Harvard alumna and pro-affirmative action activist.

David Thomas, president of Morehouse College, a historically Black school in Atlanta, said that so far, Gay has done the right things to repair the damage from the recent turmoil. “She needs to continue to be authentic. I think she really helped herself with her apology and has shown up in a very authentic way, which humanized her and mitigated the forces that wanted to demonize her,” he said.

To rebuild trust on campus, Gay needs to become more visible to students, faculty and staff, and help model civil discourse, said Derek Penslar, a Harvard professor of Jewish history. Town halls featuring faculty members with varying political viewpoints regarding the Israel-Hamas war and campus discussions about the limits of free speech could help foster common ground, he said.

While Gay has made missteps, Penslar believes she should remain Harvard’s leader, though the university needs a new strategy “to understand the conflict, not replicate it,” he said speaking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“If all we are going to do is replicate the conflict, we might as well close shop,” Penslar said. “We need to think about ways to mitigate and solve it. That doesn’t mean we can’t have our passions, but we have a task to fulfill.”

People passed through one of the gates to Harvard Yard. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.