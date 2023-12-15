Logan Clegg to be sentenced in murder of N.H. couple

Jurors in October convicted Clegg of shooting Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, multiple times after encountering them randomly on a quiet trail on April 18, 2022. No motive was ever disclosed for the killing.

A Concord, N.H. judge will sentence Logan Clegg on Friday for fatally shooting a retired couple last year as they walked a hiking trail near their home.

Prosecutors alleged during the three-week trial that Clegg, a drifter who was living in a tent in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord, shot the Reids on the trail shortly before 2:50 p.m. The prosecution said a woman later saw Clegg, 27, looking into the spot where their bullet-riddled bodies had been dragged and covered under brush, sticks, and debris.

The following day, authorities said, Clegg burned his tent. He was arrested in October 2022 in South Burlington, Vt., with a handgun that matched shell casings found at the scene, as well as a one-way plane ticket to Berlin, Germany, a fake Romanian passport bearing an alias, and $7,000 cash, officials said.

“The truth is that Logan Clegg killed Stephen and Wendy, he murdered them,” prosecutor Josh Speicher said during his closing argument.

“We have proven to you how he did it, when he did it, where he did it,” Speicher said. “What we don’t know is why. We just don’t know.”

“After he murdered them, he tried to cover his tracks,” Speicher added. “He burned his home. He fled using fake names. He erased information from his computer. He concealed the bodies. He concealed his crimes, and then he fled. Because he knew he was guilty.”

Defense attorney Maya Dominguez had insisted during her closing statement that her client was falsely accused.

“We know that Logan is not guilty because the timing does not make sense,” Dominguez had told jurors. “And the evidence from the scene and from witnesses does not point to Logan.”

“Police investigated,” Dominguez said, “but instead of looking at the science and at the evidence with clear eyes, they speculated. They assumed. ... They saw only what they wanted to see. They got the wrong guy.”

Jurors deliberated for a day and a half before rendering their verdict.

In addition to the murder charges, jurors convicted Clegg of four counts of falsifying physical evidence for moving and concealing the victims’ bodies, burning his tent, and destroying or removing information from his laptop, as well as a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Clegg faced a total of nine charges and was found guilty on all counts.

The Reids had spent their lives doing humanitarian work in rugged countries such as Burkina Faso, Liberia, and Haiti, only to be murdered a year into their retirement in Stephen Reid’s hometown of Concord.

Clegg seldom, if ever, had a permanent address, after leaving high school in Colville, Wash., in February of his senior year in 2014. He obtained a GED in Spokane and led an intinerant life, living in tents, holding jobs at McDonald’s, and often carrying large amounts of cash and a well-used passport.

In a 2018 incident, Clegg stabbed a 28-year-old Spokane, Wash., man to death during a fight. Clegg claimed self-defense and was never charged in the killing.

In that case, Clegg told police he was walking to his midnight shift at McDonald’s when a man punched him following a verbal altercation. Clegg said he responded by stabbing the man numerous times with a small pocketknife. He left the fatally injured man bleeding on the ground and traveled more than a mile to the McDonald’s, arriving with a facial injury and bleeding hand. There were no other witnesses to the incident.

By the time Clegg arrived in Concord, N.H., in November 2021 he’d spent nearly half the year in Europe, according to the affidavit from his Vermont arrest.

Clegg had no apparent roots in Concord, N.H. He lived out of a tent in the woods — less than a mile from the Reids’ apartment — through a brutal winter, buying dozens of propane tanks and working as the nightside custodian at a nearby McDonald’s.

He aces the possibility of life imprisonment for the Reid murders.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

