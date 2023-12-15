Man fatally stabbed in East Boston, police say

A man was fatally stabbed Friday morning in East Boston, police said.
Around 6:40 a.m., police received a report of a person stabbed near 186 Gove St., where they found a man with life-threatening stab wounds, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS, police said.
It was 36th homicide in Boston this year, three fewer than at this time last year, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470 or send an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.