McKee faces defining moment in R.I. bridge crisis

Former Governor Donald Carcieri was praised for the compassion he showed when 100 people died in The Station nightclub fire in 2003.

PROVIDENCE — Former Rhode Island Governor Joseph Garrahy will long be remembered for the calm leadership he displayed during the Blizzard of ‘78 — and, of course, for the plaid flannel shirt he wore while providing televised updates.

And former Governor Gina Raimondo’s admonition for social distancing scofflaws during the pandemic — “Knock it off!” — ended up being printed on the front of T-shirts.

Leaders are often defined by how they handle crises. And Governor Daniel J. McKee faced a defining moment this week as he responded to the closure of the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge, which carries 96,000 cars a day on Interstate 195 between East Providence and Providence.

At the outset, McKee received criticism for not being the one to break the news on Monday that the bridge was in danger of collapsing and the lanes needed to close. Later in the week, he received criticism for lashing out a WJAR-Channel 10 reporter who asked whether he was considering changes in Department of Transportation leadership.

But McKee has led daily news conferences, emphasizing the need for an “all hands on deck” approach to crisis, and he has traveled to areas and businesses affected by the resulting gridlock, including East Providence and Providence’s Wayland Square (where he bought a copy of Jon Meacham’s biography of Abraham Lincoln at Books on the Square).

Gary S. Sasse — former director of the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University and a former director of administration for Carcieri — said leaders must do four things in a crisis: Clearly explain what the situation is, spell out who is responsible and why it happened, outline the options to solve the problem, and be very clear about how and when the problem is going to be fixed.

”It gets back to Teddy Roosevelt and effectively using the bully pulpit,” Sasse said. “The important object of leadership is to react to a situation to build confidence in the public’s mind that it was an unfortunate, unanticipated situation, but at the same time engender public confidence that there is effective leadership to do those four things.”

Sasse said McKee should have been there on Monday when state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. announced that the westbound lanes were about to be closed. “Leaders don’t rely on bureaucrats” to outline the crisis and to spell out the steps that will be taken to address it, he said. In this situation, he said McKee “seems to me to be playing catch up.”

But McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi has said the top priority on Monday was moving quickly. “I think the urgency there was rush hour approaching — we wanted to get that message to people as quickly as possible from the experts who did the work, the engineers that looked at it, and Director Alviti,” she said. “And that was achieved.”

Sasse said McKee should not have blasted Channel 10 reporter Brian Crandall for asking about the possibility that Alviti would resign in the wake of the bridge crisis.

McKee told the reporter, “I’m not going to answer those questions. We’re here to talk about an emergency. That’s out of line.” He said, “The people I’m talking to are very pleased with what’s happening now.” And he said, “To personalize this issue at this moment in time, during an emergency, I think that is beyond the pale.”

Sasse called that exchange “unproductive.”

“When the state is facing a serious crisis, leaders need to manage their personal feelings, to keep their eyes on the prize, no matter if they feel criticism is justified or not,” he said. “That was not particularly helpful to anybody, certainly not helpful to the people who depend on the bridge to get to work or church or wherever they have to be, and who don’t care about the governor getting thin-skinned about a press question.”

On Thursday, McKee was asked if he had any regrets about how he responded to Crandall’s question. “Yesterday was yesterday,” the governor said. “It was very important to make sure that people don’t personalize this issue, that we stay very focused on the emergency status.”

Providence College political science Professor Adam S. Myers said the bridge crisis provides an opportunity for McKee to make an impression on the many residents who apparently have not made up their mind about him. McKee, a Democrat, replaced Raimondo when she became US Commerce Secretary in 2021, and he won a four-year term in 2022.

Myers noted that in October, a University of Rhode Island poll found that 27 percent of Rhode Islanders approve of how McKee is handling his job, while 27 percent disapprove, and 45 percent neither approve nor disapprove, or don’t know.

“This could be his moment,” Myers said of McKee. “The bridge closure affects a lot of people’s lives. Whether it will change public opinion of him, I don’t know. He’s never been a governor that has been most effective at taking advantage of the media to sell his message.”

Myers said it will help for people to see McKee going to places such as East Providence and Federal Hill to reassure residents and business owners, but he said it won’t help to see him berating reporters who ask questions that some residents have about the situation.

“Look, this has got to be a stressful moment for him as governor,” Myers said. “Maybe he is someone who lashes out when he under pressure or doesn’t take criticism when he’s under pressure.”

Tufts University political science professor Eitan D. Hersh, who grew up in Rhode Island, said political science research shows that leaders don’t get credit for preparing a disaster but they do get credit for responding to a disaster.

“We would like to think disaster preparation would get your points, but it’s saving the day responding to disaster that get you points,” he said.

Hersh said McKee might learn from experience of former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who often ranked as the most popular governor in the country in public opinion polls.

“Early in his political career, he had a reputation for being somewhat salty,” Hersh said of Baker. But as governor, he developed an ability to channel public frustration about bad situations rather than become the target of that frustration, he said.

“It’s a real magic recipe if you can do that,” Hersh said. “The mantra should be what would Charlie do?”

While many politicians now attack the reporters who question them, that strategy is usually more effective with ideological issues rather than public transportation matters that affect everyone, he said.

“This is a valence issue,” Hersh said. “That means that everyone agrees we want good transportation and safe roads. It’s a matter of effective government.”

In this situation, he joked, the most effective strategy for Rhode Island’s governor might be to hand out Awful-Awfuls or Del’s lemonade to those stuck in traffic.

