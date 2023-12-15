Moderating temps into the weekend will set stage for windy rainstorm Sunday night into Monday

High pressure will continue to push east over the next couple of days. The return flow of air around the backside of the high is much milder than the modified arctic air we had on Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures are going to be moderating, and this will set the stage for a windy rainstorm on Monday.

The temperature Thursday afternoon only reached 36 degrees at Logan Airport. This is the third time this month that temperatures have failed to reach 40 degrees, but overall, it has been a mild month so far.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will reach near or even a little above 50 degrees. It will feel much more comfortable, and there won’t be much wind.

Friday highs will exceed 50 degrees in many spots. NOAA

Sunshine continues for Saturday, but with a potential seabreeze, temperatures will be slightly cooler than Friday but still above average. It’s likely the official high is around 48 degrees in Greater Boston.

Late in the weekend, all eyes then turn towards the south and low pressure which will be moving towards New England. This storm looks like what we call an inside runner, meaning the center of it will slice through New England pulling in lots of warm air on the right side of the storm. The exact track will determine how far north the warm air moves but there’s virtually no chance we’re going to see any snowfall here in southern New England.

Over 2 inches of rain is possible in parts of New England late Sunday and Monday. The exact placement of the axis of heaviest rainfall is likely going to shift from this model forecast. TropicalTidbits

Specifically, clouds will increase on Sunday if there is some sunshine in the morning it won’t last. Rainfall should hold off until late in the day as the storm slowly progresses north. Some of the models strengthen this storm enough that strong winds could accompany the heavy rain Sunday night and Monday.

Some of the model forecasts are brining more strong winds to southern New England on Monday. These are not actual forecasts yet as it is still several days away. WeatherBELL

The timing of the strongest part of the storm still remains to be worked out, but there could be some scattered power outages as well as coastal flooding at the time of high tide. Also, heavy rain means both basement and street flooding are possible.

There could be more unsettled weather after this storm, but that is getting a little far ahead. What I don’t see is any major cold or snow on the horizon, so for now, the chances of a white Christmas are pretty low.