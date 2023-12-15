🚧 The most compelling thing you’ll read all week about potholes

You should take a few minutes to read Jordan Z. Sasa’s full article here. He’s a 2022 RWU Law graduate who’s now working as an associate attorney at Morrison Mahoney LLP.

There’s a fascinating article in the most recent Roger Williams University Law Review making the case that “Rhode Island’s legal obligation regarding road maintenance — or lack thereof — is dangerous, unjust, and a misappropriation of governmental immunity.”

While we’re all thinking about Rhode Island’s infrastructure this week, let’s talk about potholes.

Did you know that if you hit a pothole and damage your car, the state or municipality that’s responsible will pay you no more than $300, regardless of how much damage is done? Sasa points out that state-mandated cap hasn’t changed since 1979. That’s almost 45 years.

Advertisement

”Adjusted for inflation, the state should pay over $1,300 to fairly compensate drivers today,” Sasa writes.

Sasa goes on to suggest that the state also change a rule that places a strict seven-day limit on when drivers can file a pothole claim, noting that the statute of limitations on lawsuits related to other infrastructure-related injuries is three years. And he discovered that the state isn’t liable for personal injuries related to pothole damage.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”The notion that road maintenance is a discretionary activity protected by the public duty doctrine is a folly and sets a dangerous incentive for the state and municipalities to simply disregard deteriorating road conditions and claim ignorance when someone is inevitably injured,” the article states.

Sasa concedes that it’s likely to be an uphill battle to end governmental immunity around potholes, but his article could stand as a guide for candidates seeking to run for office next year.

”The more realistic solution to the pothole problem is the political process: electing people who are earnestly dedicated to improving infrastructure and can implement equitable changes to the pothole damage claim statutes — namely, by indexing statutory awards to inflation, expanding coverage to include relief for personal injuries, and extending the time limitation for filing a claim,” he writes.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter that also contains links to other important Rhode Island stories, information about local events, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.