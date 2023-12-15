One dead in fire at mobile home in Raynham

Investigators concluded the fire is accidental, but the cause will remain undetermined due to “multiple potential factors,” the statement said.

The victim, who was described as being “older,” was not immediately identified. They were found in a rear bedroom where the fire started, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A person died in a fire at a mobile home in Raynham that did not have working smoke alarms, state and local fire officials said Friday.

Firefighters responded to 105 Peter St. around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, after neighbors reported the home was on fire.

Heavy fire and thick smoke filled the home, preventing firefighters from immediately entering to try to rescue the person, fire Chief Bryan P. LaCivita said in the statement.

The resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a terrible tragedy for them and a loss for our community. Sadly, we know that most fire deaths take place where we should be safest – at home,” LaCivita said.

Raynham police also responded to the scene, along with Taunton fire and Brewster ambulance.

Bridgewater Fire covered the Raynham station with recalled Raynham firefighters, LaCivita, said.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in the statement.

“Sadly, more than a dozen fire deaths this year have taken place in homes that did not have working smoke alarms, and at least six of them involved people over 65,” Davine said. “Older adults are at greatest risk in a fire. If you or a friend or relative need help installing smoke alarms where you live, your local fire department may be able to help.”





