Sheriff’s deputies who received warnings about Lewiston shooter’s acted appropriately, outside review finds

The 97-page report from Michael A. Cunniff, a Portland attorney chosen to review the actions of the Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies who received reports of Card’s mental health decline in the months before the rampage, was made public Thursday. The Portland Press Herald previously reported on the findings.

The sheriff’s deputies who responded in May and September to mental health concerns about Robert Card , the Army reservist who fatally shot 18 people in Lewiston, Maine in October before taking his own life, acted appropriately “under the totality of the circumstances,” an outside report of their actions found.

The report said Sheriff Joel Merry “insisted that the review be performed impartially, and that the reviewer make evidence-based findings that reflect transparency.”

The Army Reserve warned the sheriff’s office in September that Card had descended into severe mental illness and that one of his fellow Army reservists was worried that he was “going to snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to documents obtained by the Globe in late October.

Those documents also showed that Card’s ex-wife and 18-year-old son told the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department in May that Card was paranoid and hearing voices and had recently picked up 10 to 15 guns he had stored at his brother’s home.

Those warnings preceded the night of Oct. 25, when Card perpetrated the worst mass shooting in New England in more than a decade when he fatally shot 18 people and wounded 13 more at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston before dying of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In November, Governor Janet Mills convened a task force to conduct a separate independent review of the circumstances that led up to the mass shooting and whether law enforcement responded properly to the warnings that Card posed a substantial threat of violence. That panel’s review is ongoing.

“After an objective analysis, the reviewer concluded that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office’s responses to concerns about Mr. Card’s mental health in May and September 2023 was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances,” the report found.

The findings “indicate that Sergeant [Aaron] Skolfield and Deputy [Chad] Carleton each diligently explored the nature and extent of the concerns about Mr. Card’s mental health and that it was reasonable for them to conclude under the totality of the circumstances both that Mr. Card did not then pose an imminent risk of self-harm or harm to others.”

After the interview with Card’s son and former wife in May, Carleton “assessed the situation, undertook some follow-up steps with other family members and a representative of Mr. Card’s Army Reserve unit, determined that there was no specific or imminent threat to any individual or to Mr. Card himself, and, based on the assessment and assurances from family members and the Army Reserve unit representative, determined that Mr. Card was not at imminent risk of suicide,” the report said.

Carleton also determined “there was no specific indication of a risk of imminent harm to specific individuals or the community, determined that family members and Army Reserve unit representatives intended to assist Mr. Card in resolving the mental health concerns, and deferred to the family and Army Reserve plans for intervention, treatment, and firearms-related actions in lieu of law enforcement action,” the report said.

In July, the Army Reserve sent Card to a psychiatric facility after he made veiled threats of violence to fellow reservists, records show. He stayed there for two weeks.

In September, the Army Reserve sent a warning letter to the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department that could not have been more explicit in its expression of concern: he is “going to snap,” the letter said, relaying the fears of one of Card’s fellow reservists. He is going to “commit a mass shooting.”

In late summer, he specifically threatened to commit a mass shooting, according to the letter.

In his review, Cunniff found that “there were insufficient grounds to take Mr. Card into protective custody or to take other actions, and that deferring the monitoring of Mr. Card’s wellbeing, including guidance toward a mental health evaluation and treatment, to third parties while emphasizing the availability of Sheriff’s Office resources if they should be needed thereafter, was objectively reasonable,” the report said.

The report said that after Card’s relatives and the Army Reserve informed Carleton in May “that they would take steps with Mr. Card to get him professional mental health treatment, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office did not receive any additional information from [his brother] Ryan Card, Army Reserve officials, or any other person about additional concerns related to the status of Mr. Card’s mental health until September 15, 2023.”

On that day, a police detective told Skolfield by phone that Card “had allegedly threatened to “shoot up” [an Army Reserve] facility in Saco” and had been “ ‘committed’ [to a medical facility] for a couple of weeks during the summer of 2023 due to his ‘altered mental state,’ but had been released.”

Skolfield went to Card’s residence that afternoon and determined he wasn’t home, the report said. He returned the following morning and Card did not answer the door, although his car was parked outside and he appeared to be home.

“Sergeant Skolfield believed that the curtains in a window that faced the road moved and thought that he could hear Mr. Card moving around inside the trailer, but he (Mr. Card) did not come to the door,” the report said. “Sergeant Skolfield decided that standing at the trailer’s door was a disadvantageous position under the circumstances, so he and [Kennebec County Sheriff’s] Deputy [Ivano] Stefanizzi left Mr. Card’s property.”

Skolfield later spoke by phone with Army Reserve Captain Jeremy Reamer, according to the report.

Reamer indicated that the Reserves only sought “a wellbeing check after verifying that Mr. Card was at home, although he may have been uncooperative, so that the Army can confirm that he was ‘alive and breathing,’ then the Army ‘can go from there,’” the report said.

Referring to the text message that a reservist had sent to a superior expressing fear that Card would “snap and do a mass shooting,” Reamer told Skolfield that while the military took the matter seriously, the text should “be taken ‘with a grain of salt,’” suggesting reserve officials “questioned the reliability” of the warning, the report said.

The following day Skolfield spoke with Card’s brother, Ryan, by phone.

Ryan Card “assured him (Sergeant Skolfield) that he (Ryan Card) and his father (Mr. Card, Sr.) would work together to move Mr. Card’s firearms from a safe at the Card family farm that Mr. Card could access to another secure location,” the report said.

Skolfield told Ryan Card that authorities wanted to ensure his brother didn’t harm himself or anyone else, adding that law enforcement could assist “in arranging for Mr. Card to be evaluated” for mental health issues, the report said.

The sheriff’s office “concluded its response” to concerns about Robert Card’s mental health on Sept. 17, after establishing “through various means, including discussions with Army Reserve personnel at the command staff level about its determination that Mr. Card did not currently pose an imminent risk of danger to any specific individual” or place.

Army Reserve personnel indicated Card previously refused to answer the door in his motel room during a training in New York over the summer, the report said.

In addition, the report said, the sheriff’s office received “assurances from Mr. Card’s family members that they would ensure that Mr. Card did not have access to firearms and that they would contact the Sheriff’s Office if Mr. Card’s mental health deteriorated if they had any reason in the future to believe that a psychiatric evaluation was necessary to protect Mr. Card and others from imminent danger.”

