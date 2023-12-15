Dry, seasonable Sunday in store for Patriots-Chiefs game in Foxborough

On Sunday, it’ll be 10 days since the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and while I don’t have any idea how this game will turn out, I do know that the weather seems likely to cooperate and be reasonably nice for spectators and players alike.

The average temperature for December 17 is around 40 degrees and this year it will be pretty similar. Dry weather should hold throughout the game ahead of a heavy rainstorm Monday morning. It’s a good thing weather systems aren’t moving faster because fans wouldn’t want to be sitting out in that type of rain.