Dry, seasonable Sunday in store for Patriots-Chiefs game in Foxborough

On Sunday, it’ll be 10 days since the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and while I don’t have any idea how this game will turn out, I do know that the weather seems likely to cooperate and be reasonably nice for spectators and players alike.
The average temperature for December 17 is around 40 degrees and this year it will be pretty similar. Dry weather should hold throughout the game ahead of a heavy rainstorm Monday morning. It’s a good thing weather systems aren’t moving faster because fans wouldn’t want to be sitting out in that type of rain.
If you’re tailgating before the game, temperatures will be just above 40 degrees. The winds are going to be coming in off the water, making it feel a bit raw, so it’s wise to dress warmer than the temperature might otherwise dictate. There could be some spotty mist or even some drizzle by the end of the game as the flow off the water continues.
Winds will be negligible on Sunday afternoon, as the map below shows. Stronger southerly winds arrive Sunday night.
After the game, roads will be basically dry, although fans driving south late Sunday could encounter rain, which will likely be a factor for the Monday morning commute.