‘Phantom Hacker’ scams targeting vulnerable adults on the rise in N.H., according to new alert

A second accomplice scammer then poses as an official from the government or a financial institution, whose role is to convince the victim to transfer the funds to a different account to keep them safe. That account is controlled by the scammer. Alternatively, the scammer sometimes instructs the victim to buy valuable items, like gold, and can then retrieve those items for “safekeeping.”

The scam involves a person posing as a computer technician, who contacts a victim by call, text, or e-mail, falsely telling the victim their computer or another electronic device has a virus or has been hacked and that the victim’s financial accounts are at risk.

CONCORD, N.H. — There has been an increase in reports of the so-called “Phantom Hacker” scam targeting older New Hampshire residents in the past month, according to a consumer alert issued by N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella Friday

Several reports of this scam have been made to the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit over the past month, according to officials. They said the scams reported in New Hampshire involved scammers convincing victims’ to purchase gold, and then sending couriers to pick it up from them, which caused “substantial monetary loss.”

Legitimate financial institutions and law enforcement officials will never ask residents to purchase valuable items like gold or send unsolicited messages about a computer or device being compromised, according to the Attorney General.

Formella instructed residents to remain vigilant and warned against clicking on links in messages claiming a device has been compromised. Do not contact a phone number listed in this type of message and hang up if you get an unsolicited call about a “compromised” device.

Instead, you can call a trusted company if you have concerns about the security of your devices. Contact your financial institution directly if you have concerns about an account. The Attorney General also urges people to contact the local police immediately and report the scam to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.

The public is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470 with information about vulnerable adults who have been subject to these or other scams.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.