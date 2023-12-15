Report card: How Rhode Island leaders have responded to the Washington Bridge closure

The abrupt closure of the westbound section of the Washington Bridge on I-195 on Monday evening caused a massive disruption for tens of thousands of drivers all week, but the good news is that two bypass lanes are now open and traffic should begin to calm down as permanent repairs are made.

You can’t ignore that a bridge closure that affects more than 90,000 drivers a day is a failure of government, and the Department of Transportation director knows it. The “at least no one died” framing of the discussion has also been cringe-worthy. But Alviti deserves credit for answering every question he’s been asked, and for under-promising and over-delivering on opening temporary bypass lanes on the bridge ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

Governor Dan McKee: D+

You never get a second chance to make a first impression, so it’s difficult to ignore that the governor was nowhere to be found Monday night when the emergency closure was announced. He bounced back with a smart decision to hold daily news conferences all week, but in both public and private settings, McKee has proven once again that his greatest leadership flaw is his thin skin.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley: A

Smiley is still the only elected official who has uttered the words “I’m sorry” during this fiasco, showcasing much-needed empathy for businesses, residents, and drivers in public while privately urging the state to get its act together. It’s Smiley who personally placed phone calls to the East Side lawmakers to give them a heads up that their districts were about to be inundated with traffic before the bridge was closed.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva: A

The East Providence mayor has met the moment by essentially living out of his car since Monday night, driving around the city to reassure drivers that the traffic problems are being addressed while also focusing on the most urgent challenges (like getting ambulances over the bridge to the hospitals in Providence). He has been the exact kind of cheerleader his city needs.

Advertisement

Liz Tanner and Mark Hayward: B

They’re not household names, but Tanner (the state’s commerce secretary) and Hayward (director of the US Small Business Administration Rhode Island District Office) were quick to jump into action to support the businesses that are being affected by the bridge closure. Tanner’s visit to Federal Hill on Thursday showed that she understands that it’s not just Wayland Square and East Providence feeling the pain. Hayward, who is two weeks away from retirement, is showing no signs of fatigue as he helps businesses with low(ish) interest loans to help cover potential losses. They’d get an A if they didn’t have to deal with federal regulations and could offer grants instead of loans.

Rhode Island General Assembly: Incomplete

There are 113 state representatives and senators, so it’s no surprise that you’re going to run the gamut from thoughtful politicians with reasonable questions to attention seekers who just want to get on TV. The first priority heading into the new legislative session in January should be to hold public oversight hearings to better understand how the bridge failed, who knew what and when, and whom to hold accountable. There aren’t a lot of engineers in the General Assembly, so here’s hoping they seek independent help to conduct a review.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.