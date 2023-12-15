‘This is our town’: Residents urge Johnston to reject a massive solar project in a residential neighborhood

Nearly 200 have turned out in force at each of the three zoning board meetings this fall about the project. They organized an opposition group, Stop Johnston Solar, and hired a lawyer, who brought in experts to testify . When Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. stopped advertising public meetings in the local free weekly newspaper, the residents launched a Facebook page and a website with the documents, put up yard signs announcing the meetings, and collected hundreds of signatures on a petition opposing the project.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — The local residents have done all they can to stop the development of a massive solar array that will blast rock and clear-cut dozens of acres in their residential, rural neighborhood.

Real estate appraiser James Houle, center right, takes questions Thursday from John O. Mancini, center left, a lawyer for the Green Development LLC., at the Johnston Senior Center. Nearly 200 have turned out in force at each of the three zoning board meetings this fall about the project. Glenn Osmundson

Still, at Thursday night’s zoning board meeting, when the public was at last allowed to speak about Green Development LLC’s latest proposal for nearly 160 acres on Winsor Avenue, there was a palpable sense of fear, resignation, and dismay that their concerns didn’t matter.

“I could repeat what everyone has said, but would it make a difference? Has a decision been made? Does the board know how its going to vote? Will you side with constituents?” asked Kevin Pannone, an abutter, during the fourth hour of the meeting held at the Johnston Senior Center. “It’s already been voted down once. I say it should be voted down again.”

The audience applauded, but the seven members on the zoning board showed no expression. They may vote at their next meeting on Jan. 25.

Mark Turenne, of Johnston, R.I., raises his hand when the crowd was asked who was against the proposed solar development. Glenn Osmundson

In April 2022, the zoning board had rejected Green Development’s plans for a 24-megawatt solar field in the residential neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner, voting 3 to 2, just one vote shy of the super majority vote needed for the special use permit.

But that was then, and this is now. The General Assembly changed the law on special use permits, so now a proposed development needs only a simple majority to pass. The town council replaced one of the members who voted against the project.

By town ordinance, a project cannot be heard again until two years have passed, unless significant changes have been made to the plan. But Green Development was allowed to come back early, saying it reduced the project to a 19-megawatt field and removed panels from areas near neighboring properties and the Scituate Reservoir watershed. Still, it’s essentially the same plan, and none of the zoning board members could explain why they were hearing it again.

“The last two years have been nothing but stress and anxiety. Fifty-thousand panels, 19 megawatts — what the hell are we thinking in this town?” said Lynn Grissom, an abutter on Rollingwood Drive, who played a recording of a hum that she said was the sound of another solar farm. “I’m tired of hearing it’s a done deal. I don’t want to hear it’s a done deal.”

In granting a special use permit, the zoning board is supposed to require evidence that the usage will be compatible with the neighborhood and protect property values, and compatible with the “orderly growth” and development of the town. It’s also supposed to minimize the possibility of any adverse effects on neighboring property or the Town of Johnston, and to take environmental impacts into consideration, and “substantially serve public convenience and welfare.”

Diane Gomes, left, and her mother, Marsha Heywood, speak against the proposed solar farm. Glenn Osmundson

One after another, residents testified that the solar project would harm their property values, that the construction could damage their wells, contaminate the wetlands and reservoir, destroy the natural habitat, and bring an industrial-zone element to a residential neighborhood. They pointed out the lack of buffering on other solar projects and how Green Development clear-cut trees all around a home on Harrilla Lane, impeding the owners’ ability to sell the house. The house was later sold to the developer for less than it was listed.

Green Development has been aiming to build solar fields on this plot of historic farmland and forests in the northwest corner of Johnston near the Smithfield and Scituate town lines. These nearly 160 acres, which are zoned for residential use, include a farmstead and historic cemetery of the Winsor family, along with agricultural fields, forests, wetlands, and Sikkibunkiaut Hill.

Lynn Grissom, of Johnston, plays an audio recording of the hum made from a solar farm. Glenn Osmundson

The company is proposing panels and fencing over nearly 68 acres of the property, with solar panels as close at 150 feet away from homes south of Winsor Avenue. Each solar panel is about 90 inches tall by 45 inches wide, mounted at a height between 9 to 12 feet. The installation will include utilities to connect with the Rhode Island Energy circuit.

Green Development is proposing to donate 52 percent of the property to the town for open space after the project is completed, and would give the rest of the property to the town after the solar field is decommissioned in 25 years.

Councilman Robert Civetti, who had tried unsuccessfully to get support for an ordinance temporarily halting solar development in residential neighborhoods, presented the petition and letters from residents, Johnston state Representative Deborah A. Fellela, state Representative Gregory J. Costantino, who represents Lincoln, Smithfield and Johnston, and Randy R. Rossi, the town manager of Smithfield, which shares the watershed of Slacks Reservoir that will be affected by the solar farm. All urged the zoning board to reject the proposal.

“Listen to the residents, take into consideration all of the facts, and the oath that you took when you were sworn into this position. It’s the future of our town — it’s not your town, it’s not my town, it’s not the mayor’s town — this is our town,” Civetti said, as the crowd broke into applause and cheers. “The future of our town is in your hands. Do the right thing. You vote it down, and let Green take it to court. ... Go with your conscience and reject this proposal.”

Green Development, known as one of the biggest renewable energy developers in open space in Rhode Island, is also a major political donor. Since 2014, those employed by Green Development LLC, including its founder, Mark DePasquale, have donated a total of more than $129,000 to Democratic leaders in the General Assembly, the Rhode Island Senate Democrats PAC, governors Gina Raimondo and Dan McKee, and mayors of municipalities including Johnston, Providence, East Providence, and Pawtucket, according to campaign finance records. Depasquale, who also owns other companies, has donated $68,000 to political leaders and political action committees.

Green Development is also known for being litigious against communities that try to stop their projects. The company filed an appeal, which is still being litigated, against the town of Johnston for rejecting its last proposal. In 2020, the company said it was suing the towns of Coventry and Exeter, and elected officials, for a total of about $285 million, arguing that it was illegally deprived of its rights to develop solar projects in those towns, and said it would hold all elected officials, planning members and zoning officials personally accountable.

The courts have not found in Green Development’s favor.

Thomas Lopardo, chairman of the Johnston Zoning Board, listens Thursday to real estate appraiser James Houle. Glenn Osmundson

Several residents urged the zoning board to be brave and stand up to the developer.

“The litigation tactics used against the town of Exeter by Green Development displays a financial risk to our town and elected officials by doing business with such an aggressive developer. This is not a business partner our town can afford or would be proud of in the future,” said abutter Christine McIntyre-Hannon, as the zoning board members listened intently. “You guys are worried about doing a good job, doing an honest job, but also protecting you and your family as well, and doing business with these guys is putting you guys at risk. They put everyone in town at risk.”

Attorney Jacqueline Grasso, who was Johnston’s chief municipal court judge, put it more bluntly.

“All the men on the board, look up,” Grasso said, pointing to the large bingo scoreboard hanging behind them, and the words “Total Balls.”

“I hope you use those two words,” Grasso said, to laughter, “and stop this project.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.