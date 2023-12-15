Single fathers turn to Globe Santa for help

Globe Santa’s mailbox is brimming with letters from fathers struggling to raise children on their own.

The cost of food, heat, housing, and child care have soared in the past year, and keeping up with basic expenses is a steeper climb.

“It has been a year of doctors and a major operation,” one wrote to Globe Santa, with a distressing request for help. “I am currently working on getting on the liver transplant list. "

His failing health has made it impossible to work, pushing the family to the financial brink. There’s nothing left in the budget for extras for his three children and that includes presents for the holiday.

“My disability has really taken a toll on my family and on me,” he said. “The burden has been extreme. It has been taking a lot out of me physically, emotionally, and financially.”

It’s been hard for his children, ages 11, 10 and 4, to see him suffering, he wrote, and he doesn’t want their holiday to be just another disappointing day. He knows from experience that with a visit from Globe Santa, that won’t be the case.

“Your help was so appreciated and the children were very excited on Christmas last year.”

Another father wrote to Globe Santa for the first time because he wants the holiday season to be memorable for his 11-year-old twins.

In the past, the holidays have been a season he’d just as soon forget. “Last year, all their cousins talked about what Santa brought them and all I could do was hold my head down in shame,” he said.

His sons are good students and kind, empathetic children, he wrote, who deserve to share in the laughter and the excitement of the holidays.

“They’re always putting others’ needs ahead of their own, and just for once I want to make them happy,” his letter concluded. “Thank you, Globe Santa.”

For a father and daughter living in a city southwest of Boston, it’s been a turbulent year. He gained custody of his 11-year-old daughter after the girl’s mother “abandoned her and moved across the country.”

The young girl had to move from Maine to Massachusetts, leaving friends and classmates behind. As he expected, the new environment and the new school have been major adjustments.

“She does love living here with me in Mass.,” he wrote. “But certainly the change has caused some anxiety and sadness.”

Like all the parents, guardians and caretakers who write to Globe Santa for assistance, he wants his daughter to be remembered during the holiday season.

Thanks to Globe Santa, she will be.

