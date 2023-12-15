Government shutdown in January looms as Congress looks to head home

Money for crucial government programs — including some veterans’ assistance and food and drug safety services — expires on Jan. 19, and money for the rest of the government runs out shortly after that, on Feb. 2. But lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have not yet agreed on how to pass full-year spending bills or more temporary funding. Without action by the first deadline, a partial government shutdown would begin when funding lapses.

With a federal financing deadline looming in the new year, time is running out yet again for Congress to avert a government shutdown as House Republicans attempt to renegotiate a months-old financing deal before leaving Washington for the holidays.

Lawmakers and President Biden in the spring reached a deal on how much the federal government would spend in the 2024 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1: $1.59 trillion. That agreement, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, or FRA, included an additional $69 billion in side agreements that were not written into the legislation to soften the blow of the spending caps. But House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, who was not part of that negotiation, said this week they would not abide by the agreement, attempting to jettison the side deal in budget negotiations.

“As we know, we have looming deadlines and we all agreed on that. But what we also agreed to was what’s written in the law, and that’s the FRA numbers on top-line,” Johnson told reporters this week. “The Senate has been projecting and writing well above that to the, I don’t know, billions of dollars. That’s not what the law says. And so I came in as the new speaker and I said again, as the rule-of-law team, we’re going to follow the law.”

Senate negotiators have mostly abided by that agreement and the side deals when crafting year-long spending bills.

“I think there’s confusion among the members, including the appropriators because they weren’t involved with striking side deals for the most part, so it makes it hard to explain to people,” Representative Tom Cole, Republican of Oklahoma, a key leader on the House Appropriations Committee, told The Washington Post. “The side deals that were cut were not cut with this speaker, so what their real meaning is, I think, is still very unclear.”

“If there was some side deal, most of the people in the House did not know about it,” said Representative Michael Cloud, Republican of Texas, another appropriator and member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.

Those side deals were widely reported when lawmakers voted on the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and the Freedom Caucus in a statement issued last week acknowledged their existence, calling the funding “gimmicks.”

Without a full-year spending deal in place, the US government would have to cut tens of billions of dollars out of a vast array of domestic programs, under a provision in the FRA.

Lawmakers have less time than it appears to arrive at a solution. The House adjourned Thursday and will not return to business until Jan. 9 — leaving just eight legislative days after this week to pass trillions of dollars of spending through both chambers.

The Senate will remain in session at least until the beginning of next week to confirm a number of judges and military appointees, and to allow lawmakers to continue negotiations over legislation on aid to Ukraine and Israel and border security. That bill is technically separate from the dispute over 2024 spending, though rhetoric around the national debt features prominently in both.

“People need to feel a sense of urgency to get this wrapped up,” said Senator Martin Heinrich, Democrat of New Mexico, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Since Biden and congressional leaders cut their spring spending deal, the House GOP ousted the speaker at the time — Representative Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, who’s now set to retire by year’s end — over spending disagreements, and Republicans have repeatedly tried to set spending levels below the agreed-upon cap.

“This is crazy, what they’re doing. If we set this precedent of every year that Congress has a negotiation, decides what the spending numbers are going to be, and then says six months later, ‘Oh, never mind, we’re not living up to that,’ we are never going to be able to trust a deal again. And we’re never going to be able to write our bills,” Senator Patty Murray, Democrat of Washington, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, told The Washington Post. “Why would I spend all my time writing bills, making all the tough decisions, doing all the challenging work for the American people, only to be undermined at the end of every single year?”

Congress in November passed a bipartisan stopgap funding bill, called a continuing resolution, or CR, the second such temporary spending measure of the current fiscal year. But the November legislation staggered the expiration dates for federal finances.

Funding for military and veterans programs, agriculture and food agencies, and the Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments — roughly 20 percent of the government — runs out on Jan. 19. Financing expires for the State, Defense, Commerce, Labor, and Health and Human Services departments, among others, on Feb. 2.

Johnson employed that novel “laddered” approach to placate hard-right members of his GOP conference who are adamantly opposed to continuing resolutions, preferring instead to fund the government through 12 annual appropriations bills. But those longer-term measures can each take weeks or months to negotiate, time Congress does not have if lawmakers want the government to stay open.