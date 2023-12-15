Women don’t need strangers and zealots making their health decisions

None of us would know Kate Cox’s name, let alone anything about the personal tragedy that has garnered national attention and outrage, if Texas Republicans didn’t hate women.

Doctors told Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, that the fetus she was carrying had a fatal genetic condition and that continuing her pregnancy could harm her ability to conceive again and even endanger her life. But because Cox lives in Texas, which has some of the nation’s most extreme laws against reproductive rights, she was forced to sue the state earlier this month to get an abortion.

By Monday, when the Texas Supreme Court ruled against Cox, stating that “these laws reflect the policy choice that the Legislature has made, and the courts must respect that choice,” Cox and her family had already decided that she would seek an abortion in a different state.

Advertisement

”This is why judges and politicians should not be making healthcare decisions for pregnant people — they are not doctors,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO at the Center for Reproductive Rights which filed the lawsuit against Texas on Cox’s behalf. “This is the result of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade: women are forced to beg for urgent healthcare in court.”

Let’s say that again: Abortion is health care.

”Kate’s case has shown the world that abortion bans are dangerous for pregnant people, and exceptions don’t work,” Northup said. “She desperately wanted to be able to get care where she lives and recover at home surrounded by family. While Kate had the ability to leave the state, most people do not, and a situation like this could be a death sentence.”

Don’t miss that salient point. Unlike Cox, many other people do not have the resources to travel out of state for an abortion, regardless of the reason for their procedure. People’s lives and their ability to get pregnant again is under threat. This is the dire situation that a conservative-led Supreme Court and misogynistic Republican policies have willfully created for millions of people who’ve been stripped of their right to make decisions about their own medical and reproductive choices.

Advertisement

Kate Cox Uncredited/Associated Press

But here’s what Republicans didn’t anticipate — a swift and decisive backlash. Since the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority unsettled nearly 50 years of settled law by overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, voters in recent elections have repudiated Republican attempts to codify laws against abortion or supported measures to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions.

And those votes haven’t been close. Seems people don’t much like having their rights taken away and their medical decisions left up to a bunch of strangers and religious zealots.

So even with what they probably view as a big win in the decision against Cox, some Texas Republicans who’ve been most ardently against abortion rights aren’t as publicly giddy as they were when Roe v. Wade was kneecapped by the high-court conservatives.

Back in June 2022, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called the dismantling of Roe “a massive victory.” But on Tuesday, Cruz, who never met a microphone he didn’t like, squirmed and dodged questions about the decision against Cox. So did his fellow Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

”I’m not a state official, so I’m not going to comment on what state officials are doing,” Cornyn said. “I’m happy to comment on anything that I’m responsible for.”

Advertisement

This is what Cornyn, Cruz, and every Republican senator (plus Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia) were responsible for after the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s decision against abortion — defeating a bill that would have federalized abortion rights ahead of the SCOTUS ruling.

After years of making their party’s anti-abortion rights stance a foundational piece of its identity, Republicans are scrambling to avoid talking about abortion bans and the severe repercussions they are having on people’s lives. They are out of step with a majority of Americans on an issue that has become their kryptonite at the ballot box. With the 2024 elections less than a year away, Democrats must keep their focus on abortion — and other rights that will be at risk — if Republicans get their way at the polls.

Abortion is on the ballot. Kate Cox — and every person who has struggled for or been denied their moral right to get the health care they deserve — is on the ballot. And if the recent elections are any barometer, Republicans will and should get torched by the raging fire they ignited.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.