Roiled and embroiled, universities are getting a hard look

First, I do not believe that is possible. Saying nothing is itself a statement, and as Elie Wiesel said, “Silence in the face of evil is complicity.”

Re “Rescuing universities from themselves: A five-point plan” (Opinion, Dec. 12): Among the five commitments professor Steven Pinker suggests universities make “to undo the damage they have inflicted on themselves,” he urges a policy of “institutional neutrality” for university presidents.

Second, we need moral leadership, especially in this time of discord. The original role of a college president was to serve as ethics professor.

Third, I urge presidents to speak up in their own voice. A lawyer’s role is to advise and support them after they decide what they want to say.

Fourth, in accepting a presidency, a candidate needs to understand an institution’s philosophy on speaking out, and college search committees should explore candidates’ beliefs before choosing a campus leader.

Fifth, I am a firm supporter of freedom of speech and academic freedom, but when speech degenerates into harassment or threatens an individual or group, it should be sanctioned. Independent universities have a right to create a code of conduct by which a student agrees to abide before enrolling.

As for Pinker’s urging of “viewpoint diversity,” I agree with him on the necessity of a variety of views on campuses. Colleges are places where one learns from people with different, even conflicting, views. One of the ways to do that is through a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which must come from the top, not from a small DEI office. So I differ with Pinker, who calls for “disempowering DEI.”

And finally, I support Pinker’s devotion to research but hope that he and those who share his ideology on the role of the academy do not aspire to the role of university leadership.

Margaret A. McKenna

Boston

The writer is the former chair of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, a former member of the Boston School Committee, and president emerita of Lesley University.





DEI can be flawed, but then, bigotry can be subtle

In general, I applaud professor Steven Pinker’s well-reasoned recommendations for how universities may rescue themselves from the political mess into which some have unwittingly fallen (“Rescuing universities from themselves: A five-point plan”). However, in the fifth point of his plan, Pinker attacks now-prevalent diversity, equity, and inclusion programs as if they were infections for which universities need antibiotics. While it’s true that some, perhaps even many, of these programs are universities’ own creations devised to achieve optics that serve to obscure their continuing poor records for student, faculty, and staff diversity, I do know some DEI officers who are committed and diligent in their stated goals. They are often frustrated by obstructionist, cynical faculty. At the same time, there are many DEI officers who coast along, enabling their university employers to perpetrate effective diversity ruses.

However, Pinker’s assertion that “overt bigotry is in fact rare in elite universities” indicates, at best, carelessness on his part and, at worst, obtuseness. Hidden bigotry is just as destructive as overt bigotry, and it is a whole lot harder to eradicate. That’s especially true at elite universities, where it continues to ooze out of the walls.

James L. Sherley

Boston

In 2007, the writer undertook a 12-day hunger strike in protest over his accusation that racism was the cause of his rejection for faculty tenure at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Schools should be bastions of free expression. Cancel culture has got to go.

Steven Pinker’s five-point plan to save universities from themselves was a breath of fresh air. It is deeply saddening that institutions that are supposed to be bastions of deep inquiry and free expression have become repositories of narrow-minded orthodoxy. It is well past time to eliminate the canceling of those with whom we disagree, safe spaces, and DEI-mandated loyalty oaths and return to a campus that values the unfettered exchange of ideas.

John Van Alsten

Framingham





Conservatism and universities are a poor fit

Based on my own experience with higher education, I believe that the left-leaning bias of most college and university faculty is not entirely explained by bias in the selection of new faculty. For hundreds of years, our universities have been the ultimate source of progress. They continue to be. In order for this to happen, faculties must be open to new ideas, and I submit that political conservatives are less receptive to new ideas than liberals. Political conservatism, almost by definition, seeks the preservation of the status quo or a return to an earlier condition that is viewed as more desirable.

So I think that political conservatives are less attracted to university life than are liberals. That may explain, in part, the tiny percentage of professors in Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences who describe themselves as conservative — a figure Steven Pinker cites in calling for more viewpoint diversity on campuses.

While there certainly may be bias in the selection of new faculty due to the leftward tilt of existing faculties, this is not the whole story, not by a long shot.

Advertisement

Donald G. Ross

Plymouth

The writer has been on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Tufts Medical School and worked at MIT, though most of his career has been spent outside academic institutions.