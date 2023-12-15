Give supervised consumption sites a chance to reduce drug-related deaths

But with new Democratic administrations, a new day may be dawning for supervised consumption sites (also called safe injection sites or overdose prevention centers). On Wednesday, Governor Maura Healey’s Department of Public Health released two reports that provide a rationale for opening supervised consumption sites and a practical blueprint for doing so. The state Legislature should take the next step and create a legal framework that would let public health professionals oversee these efforts without fear of state-level professional or legal liability.

Some public health advocates have been calling for years for Massachusetts to create supervised consumption sites, where people can use illegal drugs that they obtained themselves under medical supervision. But the issue was a political nonstarter when former governor Charlie Baker opposed them , and former president Donald Trump’s US Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling promised to prosecute .

Elections have consequences, even in an issue as bipartisan as addressing the scourge of substance use disorder.

The idea is not to legalize drugs — but to recognize the reality that people are taking them, and the state should do whatever it can to save lives and get drug use off the streets.

While there would still be fears about federal prosecution, the Biden administration has shown a willingness to turn a blind eye to sites set up in New York. Removing state-level barriers would let the Department of Public Health move forward in crafting a responsible pilot program in partnership with municipalities and treatment organizations. Data collected could inform future decisions about whether to continue and expand the sites — or shut them down.

Supervised consumption sites are not a panacea or a long-term solution to the crisis of addiction. Ultimately, people with substance use disorders need access to effective treatment. But supervised consumption sites have the potential to reduce harm by preventing fatal overdoses and drug-related hospital visits, since anti-overdose medication is administered onsite if necessary. Consumption sites connected with existing harm reduction efforts would let drug users obtain clean needles and drug test strips used to detect the presence of fentanyl in street drug, be offered referrals for treatment, and be tested for infectious diseases.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein said overdose prevention centers “can be lifelines, serving not only as places of intervention, but as places of empathy, understanding, and healing.”

Supervised consumption sites have existed for years in Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe, and the data on them is mixed but promising. A report by the National Institutes of Health, authorized by a 2021 budget bill, said there are conflicting studies regarding whether supervised consumption sites reduce mortality from drug overdoses in the population overall, but there is evidence that the sites prevent fatal overdoses among visitors who use them. Studies of these sites have identified reductions in ambulance calls and drug-related HIV infections, and increases in numbers of people entering drug treatment programs. In New York, a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found no significant increase in crimes or calls for emergency service in areas where two sites are located.

A 2020 study by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review estimated that if all existing clean syringe programs in Boston were paired with supervised consumption sites, Boston taxpayers would save $4 million a year from 773 fewer ambulance rides, 551 fewer emergency department visits, and 264 fewer hospitalizations.

As Sarah Wakeman, senior medical director at Mass General Brigham, said in a statement, “The choice is not between having overdose prevention centers or people not using drugs — the choice is between creating centers where people can not die from overdose versus the status quo, where people will continue to die behind bedroom doors down the hall from their parents, in public restrooms, and alleyways.”

In 2019, Massachusetts’ Harm Reduction Commission recommended establishing a supervised consumption site pilot program. Since then, New York has established two sites. Rhode Island plans to launch a two-year pilot in 2024. Minnesota has taken steps toward a program, while Philadelphia officials who tried to open a site are in settlement negotiations with the Biden administration over a 2019 lawsuit brought by Trump’s Justice Department.

A newly released 41-page study conducted by JSI Research and Training Institute for Massachusetts’ Bureau of Substance Addiction Services suggests that people using drugs would be interested in supervised consumption sites. Users expressed interest in a site that is accessible, nonjudgmental, and provides other services, like laundry or showers. Two agencies told researchers that they are prepared to open a site if funding becomes available.

Unless Congress changes the law — which seems unlikely — those who operate and visit supervised consumption sites could be prosecuted for violations of federal drug laws. But New York’s ability to operate sites since 2021 without federal interference suggests the Biden administration may be taking the type of hands-off approach that successive administrations have taken to state-sanctioned marijuana businesses.

As the Department of Public Health report points out, what is necessary for a pilot program is an update to state laws to protect staff, funders, operators, and users from criminal prosecution and civil liability under state drug laws. Additionally, either legislation or guidance from the Department of Public Health would be required to instruct professional licensing boards that working at a supervised injection site should not subject someone to disciplinary action. Lawmakers would need to set up a framework to let DPH license and oversee sites.

Establishing supervised injection sites won’t solve the addiction crisis. But with 2,300 deaths last year from opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts, anything that could potentially save lives is worth a try.

