‘It’s the science issue of our time’: Museum of Science to open climate change exhibit

Its new exhibit, “Changing Landscapes: An Immersive Journey,” officially opens on Jan. 19. But in the meantime, visitors can stroll through as finishing touches are being added.

That’s the focus of a new exhibit at Boston’s Museum of Science, which looks at climate impacts at four UNESCO sites including Giza; Venice; the island community of Rapa Nui, the Indigenous name for Easter Island; and the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde in Colorado.

The ancient pyramids of Giza have stood for some 4,500 years, withstanding millennia of all sorts of weather and erosion. But could the impacts of climate change be too much?

When visitors enter the exhibit, which was largely funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, they are met with floor-to-ceiling immersive video projections of the historic sites. These videos are made with photogrammetry technology — computer-generated footage — and are accompanied by audio to explain the history of the sites and how they’re being affected by climate change.

Floor-to-ceiling projections of photogrammetry-technology generated footage of the pyramids of Giza in the Museum of Science's new climate change exhibit. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“It’s the science issue of our time,” said Tim Porter, senior director of public science communication at the Museum of Science. “It’s our job as a science institution to present the world as it is [and] to present innovation to show the world as it could be.”

When visitors first enter the exhibit, they are transported to the pyramids of Giza to learn how extreme heat and intense rain storms impact the centuries-old pyramids.

Next stop: Venice. Through video projections from the point of view of someone floating down the city’s waterways in a boat, visitors see the impacts of flooding and water damage throughout peoples’ homes and businesses. High tides and storm surges have long caused flooding in Venice, but rising sea levels as glaciers melt from climate change and the fact that the city itself is sinking, have put the coastal city increasingly at risk.

To help visitors understand the burden on Venetians, museum visitors can barricade doors using faux-wooden panels to the sound of people panicking that their homes are flooding.

After Venice, visitors are transported to Mesa Verde National Park in southwest Colorado to learn about the history of the cliff dwellings that were inhabited by Ancestral Pueblo people for more than 700 years.

A pigeon sculpture set up in the Venice section of the Museum of Science's new climate change exhibit. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Much of the landscape has been burned by wildfires — another byproduct of climate change — transforming woodlands into grasslands and destroying the habitat for native animals.

Museum-goers end their world tour by visiting Rapa Nui National Park, located on an island off the coast of Chile in the Pacific ocean. Here, visitors can see replicas of the large statues, known as moai, that abut the coastline and learn how their sacred etchings could erode due to rising sea levels.

In addition to exploring the four UNESCO sites, visitors can discover how climate change could impact local places, such as “your house” or “the park.” Then finally, visitors enter a room where they can learn about different climate solutions.

On one wall, a video of scientists from Arizona State University explains how “mechanical trees” pull carbon dioxide out of the air to reduce greenhouse emissions that fuel climate change. On another wall, a video shows how coastal planners are working to adapt to rising sea levels in cities like Boston.

“There are a host of strategies people are using to mitigate climate change from moving away from the coastline to implementing all of these new technologies,” Porter said. “Every part of the world has to decide for themselves what is the best strategy for them.”

The exhibit will be open to visitors until May 5.

