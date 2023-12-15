What will happen with Bill Belichick? That was the big question at the NFL owners’ meetings.

“After chatting with guys here,” the executive said, “I don’t think anyone really knows what’s going to happen.”

This executive has zero ties to the Patriots. Yet during his downtime, he found himself gossiping with colleagues about the No. 1 topic in the NFL: Bill Belichick’s job security.

An executive for an AFC team went to Dallas to hammer out typical league business during the NFL’s three-day winter meetings: the 2024 salary cap, a primer on the upcoming free agency season, and more.

Almost everyone inside the NFL expects Robert and Jonathan Kraft to move on from Belichick after this season. Belichick’s friends felt it going back to last offseason. The Patriots’ 3-10 season entering Sunday’s game against the Chiefs has exacerbated the situation. The Krafts’ silence on Belichick has been deafening.

“I thought they’ve been trying to fire him for the last 12 years,” one team president told me.

The Krafts may not necessarily have to fire Belichick, as the parting may be mutual. Sources have indicated that Belichick is tiring of Kraft’s increasing meddling, starting six years ago with the Jimmy Garoppolo trade and peaking this year with the hiring of Bill O’Brien.

But the Krafts have been remarkably tight-lipped about their plans for Belichick. And those inside the NFL acknowledge that what they expect may not necessarily match what happens. The Krafts’ situation with Belichick is unprecedented — never before has an owner had to decide whether to fire a coach with six Super Bowl rings and 17 AFC East titles over 24 seasons.

Former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman on Thursday pushed back against an NBC Sports Boston report that Kraft made up his mind to fire Belichick after the loss to the Colts in Germany last month.

“I don’t think it’s 100 percent done,” Edelman said on FanDuel.

“I think there’s still some season left to play. Coach Belichick can definitely prove himself,” Gronkowski added.

After speaking with a half-dozen league sources and coaches’ agents at the owners’ meetings, I believe one thing has become clear: The 2023 season, the Patriots’ worst in 30 years, seems to have changed the Krafts’ plans.

When they signed Jerod Mayo to a new contract in January to keep him off the head coaching market, Kraft and the Patriots said publicly and behind the scenes that they view Mayo as a future head coach.

With Belichick also signing a two-year extension through 2024, it appears the Krafts’ succession plan included Belichick coaching for two more years, overtaking Don Shula for the all-time wins record, and then gracefully handing the baton to Mayo.

But the franchise has plunged to such depths — the Patriots have no quarterback, little offensive talent, and are one of two teams already eliminated from playoff contention — that the Krafts suddenly have to grapple with having to fire/move on from Belichick sooner than expected.

Their franchise is in need of a major rebuild if and when Belichick leaves. Belichick has wielded so much power for so long in Foxborough that any new coach and general manager would have to almost start over from scratch — with the playbook, offensive and defensive philosophies, scouting guidelines, analytics, and more.

“The power vacuum is just massive,” one agent said.

Two agents who represent several coaches say they wouldn’t recommend the Patriots job to their top clients who have multiple options. But a third agent said he still views the Patriots as a desirable job because of the Krafts, who have a history of patience, stability, and high standards.

So Mayo remains a candidate, but not necessarily the candidate. The Krafts hold Mayo in high regard as someone who has done everything — played at a high level, thrived in the business world after his playing days, and now succeeding as a coach for five seasons. But Mayo’s coaching résumé is short.

In his regular press availability this past week, Mayo, 37, certainly did not sound like he was promised the job as the next Patriots head coach.

“Hopefully, as you guys all know, one day I want to be a head coach. Where that is? I don’t know,” he said. “So, that would be great if I could stay here and continue to progress throughout my career, but we’ll see. And honestly, there’s really no anxiety to it. I’m not trying to get too spiritual, but wherever God wants to take me, I’ll be ready to go.”

Meanwhile, the perfect candidate to handle the Patriots’ rebuild is Titans coach Mike Vrabel. As a former Patriot during the glory days, and an experienced coach with an AFC Championship game and 2021 NFL Coach of the Year on his résumé, Vrabel’s name has come up repeatedly with league sources as the “home run hire” for the Krafts.

The Titans are struggling at 5-8, but Vrabel had a mic-drop moment last Monday night, using a cunning 2-point conversion strategy to overcome a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes and pull off a miracle comeback win over the Dolphins.

Though a report from The Athletic in November said the Titans are thrilled with Vrabel and have no intention of moving on, three sources at the owners’ meetings said they believe Vrabel is a possibility for the Patriots.

The Patriots would have to trade for Vrabel, though, and the price will likely be at least a first-round pick. The Patriots certainly won’t want to trade their top-three pick in the 2024 draft, so they would have to trade a future first-rounder for Vrabel, or a package of picks that would equal a first-rounder.

The Krafts couldn’t simply trade for Vrabel like they did with Belichick in 2000 from the Jets. They have to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which includes at least two in-person interviews with minority candidates, and the Patriots have to figure out what to do with Belichick and the final year of his contract, believed to be worth around $25 million.

The path of least resistance may just be bringing Belichick back for one final year. It would be a surprise given the woeful state of the Patriots, but if the Patriots can’t land Vrabel, don’t think Mayo is ready, and Belichick is stubborn about not quitting, the Krafts may decide that bringing Belichick back for 2024 buys them a little more time.

By all appearances, Belichick has four games left as the Patriots’ coach. The overwhelming expectation inside the NFL is that he will be fired.

But the Krafts’ plans this year have changed. And they have four weeks to figure everything out.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.