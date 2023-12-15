Bruins at Islanders: Boston will be without two of its best players in New York

The Islanders are on a tear entering Friday night’s game vs. the Bruins, with four straight wins and victories in seven of their last 10.

However, dating to last season, the Islanders have lost five straight to the Bruins, including a 5-2 setback on Nov. 9 in the most recent meeting.

So, what gives? The Bruins have dropped two of their last three, and will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy and center Pavel Zacha, both of whom were placed on injured reserve Thursday.