Bruins at Islanders: Boston will be without two of its best players in New York

The Islanders are on a tear entering Friday night’s game vs. the Bruins, with four straight wins and victories in seven of their last 10.
However, dating to last season, the Islanders have lost five straight to the Bruins, including a 5-2 setback on Nov. 9 in the most recent meeting.
So, what gives? The Bruins have dropped two of their last three, and will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy and center Pavel Zacha, both of whom were placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Here’s a preview:
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, N.Y.
Advertisement
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -130. O/U: 5.5.
BRUINS
Season record: 18-5-4. vs. spread: 16-11. Over/under: 12-15
Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
ISLANDERS
Season record: 14-7-7. vs. spread: 14-14. Over/under: 16-11, 1 push
Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 8-2
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Boston 87, NY Islanders 86
Goals allowed: Boston 67, NY Islanders 88
Power play: Boston 22.6%, NY Islanders 24.4%
Penalty minutes: Boston 278, NY Islanders 216
Penalty kill: Boston 90.1%, NY Islanders 72.6%
Faceoffs won: Boston 51.0%, NY Islanders 51.1%
Stat of the day: The Islanders have earned at least one point in seven straight games.
Notes: The Islanders have been outscored, 24-11, during their 0-4-1 skid against the Bruins ... In the last Islanders-Bruins game, Charlie Coyle scored three goals and set up another to lift Boston, but he has just one goal and one assist in his last seven games ... Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who made 33 saves on Wednesday, has a 1.44 goals-against average with a .952 save percentage during his current 2-1-1 stretch. Linus Ullmark has allowed three goals in each of his last three starts but stopped 27 of 29 shots against the Islanders last month ... Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak has been held without a point in three of the last four games. He has two goals and six assists in his last five games against the Islanders.
Advertisement
Material from Stats, Inc., and Field Level Media was included in this report.
Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.