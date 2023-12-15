Bruins keep battling, capture shootout win at the Islanders

But it was a below-the-goal-line shot by rookie Mason Lohrei that beat Ilya Sorokin to tie the game with 3:09 left in regulation that earned the Bruins a point. After a typical up-and-down overtime session, Coyle and Pastrnak got it done in the shootout — Coyle with a fabulous deke that he roofed upstairs, and Pastrnak with a laser wrister that beat Sorokin glove-side.

What started out as a quiet affair, with a scoreless opening period, turned into a wild, back-and-forth battle. Both teams traded blows for the final two periods, with the teams combining for five consecutive goals on the power play.

ELMONT, N.Y. — Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored shootout goals to deliver a 5-4 Bruins win over the Islanders Friday night at USB Arena.

After trading two goals apiece in the second, the Islanders had the first say in the third, with red-hot Bo Horvat extending his point streak to nine games with a power-play goal at 5:06. But back came Kevin Shattenkirk to answer with his second power-play assist of the night, his perfect slap-pass smartly redirected by James van Riemsdyk behind Sorokin at 10:48.

It only took the Islanders 73 seconds to retake the lead, with Brock Nelson pumping a rebound past Linus Ullmark (33 saves). The hosts seemed poised to take that lead over the line, until Lohrei found himself with the puck on his stick on the left side below the goal line and rifled a shot off Sorokin’s pad and in to tie it again.

Matt Grzelcyk landed the first big shot of the night, a low laser that bounced off Sorokin’s pads, but with the net front traffic as clogged as the Long Island Expressway on a Friday afternoon, it’s unlikely the Islander goalie ever saw it.

The rebound fell to Sorokin’s left, just out of the reach of Geekie, who has become a real net front presence for the Bruins lately.

Islander defenseman Mike Reilly was a pest for most of the first 20 minutes. It’s possible Reilly had a little extra juice playing against his former teammates.

He rushed the puck effectively, setting up some good chances for himself — and his mates.

Casey Cizikas registered the first Grade A opportunity when he spun around Shattenkirk and landed a pair of shots on Ullmark, who deflected the first and shooed away the rebound attempt.

Reilly was back at it again, delivering a tape-to-tape pass to Horvat, who had a clear lane to Ullmark. Instead, Horvat dangled and Ullmark threw up his glove as if to say, “hit the target.” Horvat did, and Ullmark squeezed it.

Coyle set up Grzelcyk with a feed just inside the right dot, but the defenseman’s knuckler was snagged by Sorokin.

The Islanders dominated six-plus minutes of the period after Jesper Boqvist was called for hooking Reilly.

The best chance on the power play came from Nelson, but Ullmark kicked it out with his left pad.

Buoyed by the power play, the Islanders landed nine straight shots and nearly tied it when Anders Lee and Pierre Engvall chopped away at a loose puck until Ullmark covered it up snow angel style to keep it scoreless through the first.

The Islanders didn’t wait long after the second-period puck drop to take the lead.

After a Bruins icing, Horvat won a face-off to Mathew Barzal, who immediately backhanded it to Alexander Romanov at the point. The defenseman coasted in and snuck a wrister under Ullmark’s glove.

Anders Lee didn’t get an assist on the play, but the veteran center was key as he blocked Hampus Lindholm from getting out to mark Romanov.

Romanov appeared to score another from the blue line, but Hudson Fasching got too frisky with Ullmark in front and referee Beau Halkidis immediately signaled no goal.

The hosts doubled their lead for real courtesy of Simon Holmstrom.

Shattenkirk fanned on an attempt to keep it in the Islander zone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau pounced on it. Pageau raced to the Boston end before hitting Holmstrom, who got Ullmark to commit and feathered a soft forehander past the fallen netminder for a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins finally got a chance with the man advantage when Julien Gauthier was nabbed for tripping Grzelcyk moments after Holmstrom’s goal.

New York nearly went ahead 3-0 while shorthanded if not for Ullmark’s brilliance.

With Holmstrom and Pageau working a two-on-one, Ullmark came out and stopped Pageau, though the rebound trickled to Holmstrom, who had nothing but net to fire it. Somehow Ullmark stretched out his left leg and got a toe on it to keep it out.

The Bruins turned up ice and Geekie connected for his second goal in two games to cut the deficit. Stationed in front, he banged home a quick tap pass from Riemsdyk past Sorokin.

The Bruins then tied it on another power play, with Gauthier serving a too many men on the ice infraction. This time it was Pastrnak connecting for his 17th of the season.

Shattenkirk settled a bobbling puck at the blue line and curled toward the slot before sending a no-look pass to Pastrnak at the right dot. Pastrnak one-timed a laser beam that Sorokin got a piece of but not enough to keep it out of the net, and it was tied after 40 minutes.

