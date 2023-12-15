Cambridge boys’ basketball earns statement win in overtime thriller against Brockton

Senior forward Jeffery White (23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists) and junior Paris Moses (18 points) carried the scoring load, but the Falcons received key contributions from a handful of players.

The Falcons topped No. 18 Brockton, 77-72, in overtime Friday night to nab their first win of the season on their home court at War Memorial Recreation Center, which came on the heels of a season-opening challenge of No. 7 Lawrence.

In its first game of the 2023-24 season, the Cambridge boys’ basketball team nearly made a statement. In Game 2, it did.

“When I made the schedule, people said I was crazy, but I did that to get these guys experience [against top teams],” said Cambridge coach Geo Rodriguez. “That was a chess move.”

Advertisement

Brockton (0-1) is down 11 players from last year’s Division I Elite Eight team, 10 graduated seniors plus current senior Cam Monteiro who is forgoing his senior season to enroll early at the University of Pittsburgh in January to jumpstart his Division I college football career.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior guard John Francois (22 points) and sophomore Chidi Nwosu (13 points, 4 blocks) paced the Boxers, who erased a 14-point third quarter deficit to force overtime. Francois hit a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds remaining in regulation to send it into OT, and made a key putback to pull the Boxers within 1 late in overtime before exiting the game with an injured left leg.

After falling behind 5-0 to start, Cambridge went on a 9-0 spurt with sophomore guard Jaydaan Corriea scoring 6 of his 8 points in the first quarter. The Falcons led by as many as 14 midway through the third quarter before an 18-2 Brockton run got the Boxers back in it.

“We’re a resilient team and stuck together through it,” Moses said. “We just showed that we’re tough and can fight it out.”

Advertisement

Moses dominated in OT, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer after a steal and assist by junior guard Chais Harriete with 59.9 seconds to play.

“It makes a statement, but we’re just going to keep moving forward,” White said. “A lot of people are counting us out, and we’re going to show them how it’s done.”