Celtics end four-game slide vs. Magic with a win in opener of weekend series

Of course, it did not hurt that they also had three All-Stars available, and were returning to the home court on which they have been perfect this year. And the other players who were pushed into larger roles for one night showed that just because they do not play often does not mean they are incapable of being just fine.

When it was decided that the Celtics would be without their three top big men for Friday night’s game against the Magic, coach Joe Mazzulla mostly shrugged and said that his team would just have to find a way with its speed and athleticism.

Advertisement

The end result was a breezy 128-111 win that improved the Celtics’ home record to 13-0 and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Magic. The teams will meet again Sunday back at TD Garden.

With Kristaps Porzingis (calf), Al Horford (rest), and Luke Kornet (adductor) all out, Jayson Tatum poured in 30 points to lead the Celtics. Payton Pritchard came off the bench and hit 6 of 7 3-pointers to finish with 21 points, and Oshae Brissett took advantage of a rare chance and scored 11 points.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics forced 21 turnovers and after starting the game 0 of 7 from beyond the arc, they closed the game by making 18 of 35 3-pointers.

With their top three big men out, 6-foot-6-inch Lamar Stevens started at forward for the Celtics. The Magic mostly declined to guard Stevens in the opening minutes, and the unusual approach left Boston’s offense a bit unsettled.

The Celtics missed their first seven 3-pointers and the Magic grabbed an early 7-point lead. There were good chances to extend it, but Orlando was careless with a few transition opportunities and it never put real pressure on the Celtics.

Boston’s athletic wings seemed focused on taking advantage of the extra space in the paint by pouring into driving lanes and attacking the rim relentlessly. Jaylen Brown had several loud dunks in the first half, and the Celtics faced little resistance in the paint.

Advertisement

The 3-point shooting remained mostly cool during the first half, but Pritchard provided a jolt by drilling three of them during his six-minute stint to close the opening quarter, giving Boston a 30-24 lead.

The absences were most notable at the start of the second quarter, when Tatum was joined by Pritchard, Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Neemias Queta. Many expected Brissett to be a rotation player after he signed with the Celtics over the summer, but he has been used sparingly this season.

Brissett’s second-quarter stint offered evidence of his offensive versatility, however, as he converted a tough reverse layup, a corner 3-pointer, and a left-handed dunk that was set up by Queta’s offensive rebound. That play helped ignite a 14-3 Celtics run that gave them a 57-43 lead, their largest of the half.

Tatum had 18 first-half points and did what he pleased near the rim. But his 3-point shots remained off. He airballed one, missed two others badly, and went to the break just 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. After his lone made 3-pointer he put his hands in the air as if to say, “It’s about time.”

Tatum did not get untracked from long range in the third quarter, either, going 0 for 2. But it did not matter, because the other Celtics could not miss. Derrick White rolled one in after a steal and Pritchard drilled two more, and the Celtics other than Tatum combined to go 7 for 10 from long range in the period, helping to extend the lead to 101-78.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.