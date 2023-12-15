fb-pixelEMass wrestling: After recording his 100th career victory, Shawsheen sophomore James Tildsley (144) headlines Athletes of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS WRESTLING: ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: After recording his 100th career victory, Shawsheen sophomore James Tildsley (144) headlines Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated December 15, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Shawsheen sophomore James Tildsley (top) headlined the EMass Wrestling Athletes of the Week after earning outstanding wrestler honors at the Salem (N.H.) Blue Devil Classic.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Nathan Hartunian, Wayland — With the dual on the line, and five of his teammates pinning before him to bring the Warriors even with North Attleborough, the sophomore earned a victory at heavyweight (despite weighing under 200 pounds) to secure the 39-36 triumph.

Nolan Merrill, Triton — The 175-pound junior registered first-period pins in all four of his bouts, including a pivotal one in :29 seconds after bumping up to 190, to help the Vikings to a 42-38 win over Wellesley.

Yandel Morales, Andover — With wins in all three matchups at a quad meet, including one bumping up to 132 pounds, the 126-pound sophomore became the second Golden Warrior to reach 100 wins.

Aiden and Mike Morris, Haverhill — The brothers, freshman Aiden (106 pounds) and junior Mike (113), turned a 33-24 deficit into a 36-33 lead with back-to-back pins, helping the Hillies come back in a 42-33 Merrimack Valley victory over Chelmsford.

James Tildsley, Shawsheen — With pins in all four matches, including three in the first period, the sophomore 144-pounder not only earned outstanding wrestler honors at the Salem (N.H.) Blue Devil Classic, but reached 100 career victories.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

