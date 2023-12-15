EMass wrestling: After recording his 100th career victory, Shawsheen sophomore James Tildsley (144) headlines Athletes of the Week

Nathan Hartunian, Wayland — With the dual on the line, and five of his teammates pinning before him to bring the Warriors even with North Attleborough, the sophomore earned a victory at heavyweight (despite weighing under 200 pounds) to secure the 39-36 triumph.

Nolan Merrill, Triton — The 175-pound junior registered first-period pins in all four of his bouts, including a pivotal one in :29 seconds after bumping up to 190, to help the Vikings to a 42-38 win over Wellesley.

Yandel Morales, Andover — With wins in all three matchups at a quad meet, including one bumping up to 132 pounds, the 126-pound sophomore became the second Golden Warrior to reach 100 wins.