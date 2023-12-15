Holy Cross names Dan Curran football coach

Curran’s 11-year run at Merrimack peaked the last two seasons as the Warriors tied the program record for wins (8) in 2022, and reached the Northeast Conference championship game in 2022 and 2023. He departs as the program’s winningest coach with 53 victories.

Curran replaces Bob Chesney, who on Dec. 7 was named coach at James Madison. Curran has big shoes to fill after Chesney turned Holy Cross into an FCS powerhouse, leading the Crusaders to five Patriot League titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances during his six-year tenure.

After guiding Merrimack through a seamless transition from Division 2 to the FCS, Dan Curran is staying in Massachusetts but heading west after being named the coach at Holy Cross on Friday.

“It’s an absolute pleasure and honor to be named the next head football coach at Holy Cross,” Curran said in a statement. “Holy Cross is truly a special place, one where our student-athletes can have an elite academic experience, compete for championships, and be a part of an amazing community.”

Curran joined the Merrimack staff in 2010 as offensive coordinator, spearheading one of the top units in Division 2 before being hired as head coach in 2013. The Warriors went 7-4 his first season, including a signature win over Wagner, the program’s first over a Division 1 team.

Merrimack transitioned to FCS in 2019, going 6-5 in its inaugural season. Consistency was evident in Curran’s teams, as the Warriors recorded five or more wins in seven of his 10 full seasons. The 47-year old Curran wrapped up his stint in North Andover with a 53-58 record, 43-48 in the Northeast Conference.

“Worcester has become a place for outstanding students, athletes, and people to develop themselves in every dimension of their lives, and I could not be more excited to enhance that reputation under Coach Curran’s leadership,” associate vice president for athletics Kit Hughes said. “His deep understanding of Holy Cross, our values as a Jesuit Catholic institution, our commitment to academic excellence, and demonstrated ability to build and lead a quality and highly respected program helped him to distinguish himself throughout an incredibly competitive process.”

Curran was a standout running back at Chelmsford High, earning Globe Division 1 Player of the Year honors as a senior and leading the Lions to Super Bowl wins over Brookline and Woburn. He went on to play at UNH, scoring 16 touchdowns his senior season under the prolific attack of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Curran had brief stops in the NFL with the Seahawks and Saints, but a found a home in the Arena Football League playing for the New Orleans Voodoo.

Mike Gennetti will serve as Merrimack’s interim coach while the school searches for Curran’s replacement.















