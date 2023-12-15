Little-used reserve Lamar Stevens gives coach Joe Mazzulla just what he needs from his bench

Thursday’s situation wasn’t a hunch for Mazzulla. Using Lamar Stevens as a center was a necessity. Luke Kornet was a late scratch with adductor tightness and two-way big man Neemias Queta was inactive. The Celtics were short on bigs, and the 6-foot-6 inch, 230-pound linebacker-like Stevens was the most viable candidate.

Joe Mazzulla has implored the end of his bench players, those who feel like they should play more but don’t, to remain ready in case of pressing moments when they’re needed. There are a few players on the roster who aren’t playing as much as they would prefer, who are only called upon in garbage time or when Mazzulla has a hunch.

Stevens made the most of his 8 minutes, 32 seconds Thursday against his former team. He defended centers, he canned two free throws, he scored a dunk, he picked up a steal, he blocked a shot. The Celtics are going to need the end of their bench eventually in this potential championship run, and Stevens was the latest example in the Celtics’ 116-107 win.

The use of the Celtics bench has been haphazard at times. The club signed former Indiana Pacer Oshae Brissett to fill that Grant Williams role but he’s barely played this season. Stevens is on a non-guaranteed deal after starting 38 games over the past two seasons for Cleveland and Thursday was just his seventh appearance.

Svi Mykhailiuk has played two minutes since Nov. 20. Dalano Banton had a spike in minutes in late November but hasn’t played the past three games.

That group has called themselves the “Stay Ready” crew, galvanized by the challenge of maintaining professionalism and preparation despite knowing their name is not likely to be called. Stevens said he didn’t know he was playing until Mazzulla summoned him with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the opening quarter when he replaced Kristaps Porzingis.

Stevens is familiar with being overlooked and having to work for his minutes. He played four strong years at Penn State before being undrafted in 2000. He signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers in November 2020 and that turned into a standard NBA deal.

He was then dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team sign-and-trade deal that enabled the Cavaliers to acquire Max Strus. The Spurs waived him 11 days after the trade and he signed a training camp deal with Boston. He is playing on a non-guaranteed contract that will become guaranteed if he’s on the roster Jan. 10.

“You just never know in this league, so I just try to stay ready as much as I can,” Stevens said. “I just want to be prepared for that moment and just continue to focus on controlling what I can control. I definitely think there’s things that I can do a lot better but in terms of conditioning and my preparation, I feel like I’m ready for this moment, ready to help this team win.”

Mazzulla has established his rotation with Al Horford, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet as his primary reserves. Horford has sparkled at times, even at age 37. Hauser has turned into a reliable knockdown shooter. Pritchard and Kornet have been inconsistent but had their moments. And while there be room for more experimentation, Mazzulla appears set.

“They’ve developed a tremendous identity from the first week of the season where everybody thought they weren’t good,” Mazzulla said. “They’ve turned into (maintstays). They’ve done a great job. And unit behind that, you like to have a lot of conversations with them because I do think there are games, and I learned this last year, whether it’s back-to-backs, whether there’s injuries, they have to play. We need (them) to keep the train moving and do what they’re supposed to do.”

As of now, the rest of the roster is going to get spot minutes. They have to expect not to play, but then also be ready when they do. This isn’t a rec league game they’re checking into. Stevens was thrown into a highly competitive game with some of the best athletes in the world.

“He gave us some good minutes,” Mazzulla said. “Just good presence, physicality, got an offensive rebound, dunk in transition, those small momentum plays that keep the game going. He did a good job stepping in.

He’s been asked to guard 6-foot-11-inch Jarrett Allen or check the high-scoring Donovan Mitchell, a bull with ballerina moves. And he represented himself well, perhaps earning more minutes in the future.

“Those (end of the bench) guys probably have the toughest job in the league,’' Mazzulla said. “They don’t know when they’re going in and the four or five that we have do a tremendous job of coming in and working every single day and when it’s their time, I trust them.”

It’s a difficult responsibility being a bench player. You’re asked to stay ready for an opportunity that may never come, and then you wait for that January date to learn if you’re sticking around. It’s difficult to prove worthy of playing time strictly in practice. Players such as Stevens have to capitalize on their sliver of minutes, even last-minute opportunities like Thursday. The Celtics hope those players are as prepared as possible for their call.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.