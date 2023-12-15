Magic at Celtics: There’s no rest for the Celtics, who on Friday will play a third game in four days

Orlando’s convincing victory over the Celtics on Nov. 24 in an In-Season Tournament game resounded in a number of ways. Star big man Kristaps Porzingis was injured, the Magic proved they can challenge in the Eastern Conference, and it set the stage for a wild final night of group play in the In-Season Tournament.

There’s no rest for the Celtics, with a tough matchup on Friday against the Orlando Magic coming less than 24 hours after Boston’s second win of the week over the Cavaliers .

Since then, the Celtics have only lost once, to the Pacers in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament. The Magic have not played since Monday, when they beat the Cavaliers.

Boston and Orlando meet again on Sunday, also at TD Garden.

Here’s a preview of Friday’s showdown:

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBOS-FM 92.9

Line: Boston -6. O/U: 224.0.

MAGIC

Season record: 16-7. vs. spread: 17-6. Over/under: 11-11, 1 push

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3

CELTICS

Season record: 18-5. vs. spread: 10-11, 2 pushes. Over/under: 11-12

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Orlando 114.0, Boston 117.3

Points allowed per game: Orlando 108.9, Boston 108.9

Field goal percentage: Orlando .478, Boston .476

Opponents’ field goal percentage: Orlando .467, Boston .446

3-point percentage: Orlando .343, Boston .366

Opponents’ 3-point percentage: Orlando .355, Boston .366

Stat of the day: The Magic have not allowed 100 points to the Celtics in three straight meetings.

Notes: Orlando is tied for third in the Eastern Conference with Philadelphia, two games behind the Celtics and one behind Milwaukee ... Boston is 12-0 at home, but coach Joe Mazzulla knows his team’s mind-set should not change regardless of where the games are played. “We have to be able to play, regardless of circumstances,” he said, “and I think we’re starting to learn and not be defined by that.” ... Moritz Wagner, who played nine games for the Celtics in the 2021-22 season, had a game-high 27 points in Orlando’s win over Boston in November ... Orlando, which has not made the playoffs since 2020, is 11-2 since Nov. 15.

