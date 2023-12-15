No matter the size of the stage, Jude Correa has always pinned down ‘a way to win’ on the mat

He is the high school kid who has won at Super 32, Walsh Jesuit Ironman, Beast of the East, Powerade Tournament, and is 2-for-2 winning national prep championships.

He was the kid who not only took classes for older kids, but kept taking the classes for his age group, too. He was the kid who stayed long enough that people joked they’d set up a futon for him to stay overnight — and eventually the coaches gave him a key to the gym so he could lock it up.

Jude Correa is one of the best high school wrestlers in the country. Though his career has seen him travel often, he always brings it back to where it started: Doughboy Wrestling Club in Lowell.

Advertisement

“He had a knack on the mat, one of those kids who would find a way to win,” said Doughboy founder and head coach Mike Marshall. “Jude is a performer. On the biggest stages, the kid performs, and that has led to continuous success. It caught fire for him.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Before he committed to Michigan, the Pelham, N.H. native made sure recruiters — who included some of the best and most decorated coaches in college wrestling — visited him at Doughboy, where he spent more time during his middle school years than he did at his own home.

“They were coming out, I was bringing them to Doughboy, back to where I started wrestling,” said Correa, who now wrestles at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pa., the top boys’ prep wrestling team in the country. “[To] show the next generation of Doughboys that it’s not that far away. If they do the right stuff, they can do that, too.”

“ ‘On the biggest stages, the kid performs, and that has led to continuous success’ Doughboy Wrestling Club founder Mike Marshall, on 215-pounder Jude Correa

Jude Correa (second from left) helped power Wyoming Seminary to the Ironman championship with his team-high point total. JENNIFER CORREA

He started out small, but as Correa grew to 6-foot-½-inches and 215 pounds, he retained the speed and quickness of a smaller wrestler. He wrestled at 182 as a freshman and 190 as a sophomore, and has not lost in more than a year.

Advertisement

The junior grew up training with kids like Phillips Andover sophomore Julian Rios, Blair Academy (N.J.) sophomore Ryan Meier, Shawsheen junior Sid Tildsley, and Chelmsford junior Thomas Brown, each of whom have had success at the national level.

When they were younger, Rios traveled with Correa most weekends to wrestle in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“It was a fun journey. I evolved as a wrestler, too,” said Rios, who last year won a New England prep championship at 106. “At first, we used to go to events and go 0-10 the first year, then the next year, 10-0. This [was] rapid growth and improvement, and it was very shocking to me.”

Brown, now a national champion, has been drilling with Correa for years. The Chelmsford heavyweight prefers a slower style and likes to utilize underhooks, so the technical difference challenges both of them.

“ ‘I bet he’s going to win a college national championship at some point. Hardest working kid I know’ Chelmsford junior heavyweight Thomas Brown, on training partner Jude Correa

Jude Correa, the top wrestler at 215 pounds at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pa., dominates his opponent in a dual meet with Faith Christian Academy earlier this season. Matt Bufano/Wyoming Seminary

“He’s definitely one of the main reasons why I’ve been so successful,” Brown said. “I had no doubt in my mind that he’d do great things in high school and beyond. I bet he’s going to win a college national championship at some point. Hardest working kid I know.”

Correa looks to learn from as many different types of wrestlers as he can, and with the depth of coaches at Doughboy, he draws from all of them.

Advertisement

He worked on his dominant leg riding with Ryan Malo and his cross-face cradle with Nick Logan, learning more from other coaches like Marshall, Dave Shunamon, and Matt Sherman, as well as Jim Harrington from Tyngsborough youth wrestling.

“Cradle series to the legs, those are his best,” said Logan. “They tie into each other and feed into each other really well.”

It is not just Correa’s belief that he can beat anyone, not just his love for the sport, but also his natural inclination on the mat that sets him apart.

“It’s a lot of feel,” said Logan. “He has great technique, but when he gets in on a leg, he knows the right angle to put you on your butt. He’s always had a good feel for the sport.”

Last year, Correa was the only Wyoming Seminary wrestler to go undefeated. Though more and more clubs are taking notice, Correa stays with Doughboy in Lowell, where the club is “like family” to him.

“Jude has been asked to be on every single team in the country because he’s an asset on the club level,” said Marshall. “But he has always been a loyal kid. He appreciates the work from all the Doughboy coaches.”

Added Rios: “He’s such a good kid. He’s always looking out for his friends, he cares a lot about them. I think that allows him to work harder, knowing there’s a lot of people behind him, supporting what he does.”

Near falls

▪ Another winner of the recent Ironman tournament is Malden’s Corynne McNulty, a freshman at Blair Academy (N.J.), who took the title at 135 pounds in the tournament’s first time featuring a girls’ competition.

Advertisement

“It was crazy,” she said. “I was very intimidated going into it, but I was confident in my capabilities. I felt good in each of my matches, and confident that I could win it.”

▪ Excel Academy hosted their first Girls’ Wrestling Season Kickoff last Friday, bringing in any female-identifying wrestlers who wished to participate, and featuring women clinicians who provided instruction before the girls wrestled.

Excel coach Brad Lewis said he purposefully scheduled the event on Friday so the girls would get a chance to wrestle before the boys. Having a successful turnout with more than two dozen girls, he plans to continue it.

“Almost all of [the girls] have had exclusively male coaches . . . almost every aspect has been male,” Lewis said. “To be able to talk with and have female representation on that side has been constructive.”

It was an opportunity for Excel sophomore Safiyyah Haddi, who is Muslim and chooses not to wrestle boys due to her religion. The 120-pounder was able to win two of her three matches at the kickoff.

“I would not be able to wrestle a girl for a long time if we didn’t have this tournament,” she said. “It’s also beneficial to learn from girls, having people who know how girls wrestle, how our bodies are configured and center of gravity.”

Advertisement

▪ Here’s the rundown on Saturday’s tournaments:

Marlboro Early Bird (Marlborough High).

Wilmington Sons of Italy (Wilmington High).

Wayland Holiday (Wayland High).

Battle on the Bay (Tabor Academy, Marion).

Anthony Lisitano Memorial (Wakefield High).

Big Red (Tyngsborough High).

Sandwich Early Bird (Sandwich High).

Milford Invitational (Milford High).

Knighthawk Classic (Holyoke High).

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.