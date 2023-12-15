Patriots coach Bill Belichick not shutting the door on Matthew Judon returning this season

“I know he’s working hard and definitely making progress. It’s good to see that, just what he does. As far as the medical clearance, that’s not in my control,” Belichick said. “If he’s cleared, then we’ll go through the process of practicing and preparing him. If he’s not medically cleared, then there’s nothing really to talk about.”

On Friday, coach Bill Belichick didn’t shut the door on the possibility that the outside linebacker could be back on the field in 2023, saying Judon has been a steady presence around Gillette Stadium, even though he hasn’t played since suffering a biceps injury Oct. 1 against the Cowboys.

Judon, who still led the Patriots in sacks until a few weeks ago (he has four, while Christian Barmore and Ja’Whaun Bentley are now tied for the team lead with 4½), has traveled to road games and been in attendance at home games.

While many others on injured reserve have fundamentally cleaned out their lockers, Judon still has plenty of gear in his space, which includes a sizable pair of speakers if the moment calls for some music.

“He’s given a lot of emotional support,” Belichick said. “He’s a good teammate. He’s with us. He’s doing what he needs to do. So, it’s really been good. I appreciate that, and I think we all do. We love having [Judon] around. He’s a good energy guy.”

“He’s just a leader by nature,” said safety Jabrill Peppers. “Even little things like getting the guys together, making jokes, helping the young guys out. It’s always nice having guys like that in the locker room. It shows his character.”

While it’s highly unlikely that Judon would be cleared in time to play in the next two games, a Dec. 31 return against the Bills in Buffalo may not be out of the question. But even if Judon doesn’t play again until next season, teammates say his energy continues to rub off on younger players who are in search of a positive example.

“Matthew has a tremendous presence in the locker room because he’s able to connect with so many different guys in different ways,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater. “Even with him not being out there, when he comes in the locker room, I think guys just gravitate toward him. The beauty of that is when one of your best players is one of the guys who can connect the best, it really helps.

“He’s always leading from the front with his actions, and not just his words. I think that’s great for the young players. If you’re a young player — a young edge player or any young player in this locker room — you look to the guys who have had success in this league and you want to see what it is they do. He’s doing the right things.”

“He’s not with us, and probably won’t be with us for the rest of the year, and yet he’s still in here — him, [Raekwon McMillan], other guys who want to be a part of the team and stay in it,” Peppers said. “It helps the younger guys out.”

Old home week, again

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who faced one of his former teams last week in the win over the Steelers, will be going up against another Sunday in the Chiefs.

“I’ve got love for any team I’ve played with,” Smith-Schuster said. “[But] honestly, I didn’t realize that until a couple of weeks ago because I was just so focused on the first half of the season. But now, playing back to back against two teams I played for, it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty unique. Different.”

Smith-Schuster, who had four catches for a season-high 90 yards against Pittsburgh, praised quarterback Bailey Zappe for his decisiveness.

“His quick decisions he makes, and being able to get the ball out. I think that’s huge. Also, his ability to move with his feet,” Smith-Schuster said. “We’ve got love for Bailey. When he’s in that huddle, our confidence is through the roof.”

Douglas good to go

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), offensive lineman Trent Brown (ankle/knee/illness), and Barmore (shoulder) were not spotted at the start of Friday’s practice inside Gillette Stadium. Stevenson was the only one of the three ruled out for Sunday. On the plus side, Demario Douglas practiced again. Belichick said the rookie receiver has cleared concussion protocol, and if there are no setbacks Douglas should be good to go on Sunday. Special teamer Brenden Schooler (illness) returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session . . . The Patriots will miss the Chiefs’ leading rusher, Isiah Pacheco, who has been ruled out because of a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Donovan Smith (neck) will also miss the game.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.