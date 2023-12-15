Points aren’t there, but Jake DeBrusk contributing in many other ways

Heading into Friday night’s game against the Islanders at USB Arena, DeBrusk was averaging 13:40 minutes of even-strength ice time and 1:58 of shorthanded time — both are third best among Boston’s forwards. He also mans a net-front presence on Boston’s top power-play unit.

Whether it’s even strength, killing penalties, or on the power play, DeBrusk continues to produce quality minutes. It’s just the points that have been missing a third of the way into the season.

ELMONT, N.Y. — Jake DeBrusk may not be showing up on the scoresheet with the regularity the Bruins are accustomed to, but the winger is showing up just about everywhere else.

Advertisement

“Well, I feel like he’s contributing for us and to the success we’ve had, and I’ve asked a lot of him. I’ve put him in situations where he has been maybe in a more defensive role, which I’m sure has hurt his numbers, but he does a lot of good things,” coach Jim Montgomery said following the club’s morning skate. “He helps our penalty kill. He’s on our power play, [and] 5-on-5. I [think] his second and third effort and tenacity on the puck is coming back to the levels that we saw regularly last year.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

DeBrusk, who entered Friday’s play with 4 goals and 11 points, has played both left and right wing on all three of the club’s top lines this season.

A young veteran at 27, DeBrusk has maintained a positive attitude despite not consistently denting the back of the net. He scored a career-high 27 goals last season. He trusts his game and is confident that scoring touch is right around the corner.

“You just try to do your best and try to impact the game in any way you can,” he said. “And obviously I’m used to producing and it’s going to come.

Advertisement

“It’s a long season left, so it’ll be nice when things turn around, but it’s pretty easy to focus when there’s different tasks at hand. You’re going up against, whether it’s on the PK, [the opponents’] top power-play units or on power play trying to pitch in.”

Montgomery checks in with DeBrusk often to remind his winger that numbers don’t paint the whole picture, but the coach is aware that players can get down in the dumps when the puck luck isn’t there.

“The frustration’s natural, right? I mean, he’s used to producing. He’s used to producing at a higher level and he’s produced this year. And we just know that if his habits and details continue to trend in the direction they are, that the results are going to come,” said the coach. “He’s too talented a hockey player.”

It’s a big season for DeBrusk, who is scheduled to become a free agent following the Stanley Cup final when his two-year, $8 million extension expires.

While acknowledging the future is something everyone thinks about, DeBrusk maintains he hasn’t let thoughts about his next pay day creep into his head and affect his play.

“Yeah, I mean obviously I don’t really have anything to think about in a good term on [my contract status], so I haven’t changed my mind-set on it,” he said. “It’s one of those things where I’m just trying to find my game and get some production consistently.”

Rookie gets night off

Matt Poitras was a healthy scratch for the second time against the Islanders as part of the load management schedule the club has set up for the 19-year-old center.

Advertisement

Poitras, who has 5 goals and 12 points in 26 games, is eligible to play in the World Junior Championships that begin in Sweden Dec. 26.

“Having talked with [general manager] Donny [Sweeney], I think Hockey Canada has reached out, but we’re not making a decision on that right now,” said Montgomery.

Bruins shake up lines

Jesper Boqvist took Poitras’s spot, and he started the night at right wing on a line with Trent Frederic at center and James van Riemsdyk at left wing. “I’ve been watching them a lot and they’re two great players, and they both have had good seasons so far, and hopefully I can keep them going.” … Montgomery said Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha, both of whom are on injured reserve with upper-body ailments, are “progressing well” … Recent callup Parker Wotherspoon, a 2015 Islander draftee, got the nod over Ian Mitchell in the Bruins blue line corps … Wotherspoon did lead the post morning skate stretch … Rafter check: The Islanders have nine retired numbers: Denis Potvin (5), Clark Gilles (9), Bryan Trottier (19), Mike Bossy (22), Bob Nystrom (23), John Tonelli (27), Billy Smith (91), and Butch Goring (91). The number 1,500 also hangs to mark the number of games four-time Stanley Cup champ Al Arbour coached. Former GM Bill Torrey also has a banner … Song of the night: “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.