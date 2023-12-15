Raiders run, and pass, roughshod over Chargers early and often in a record-setting rout

The Raiders led by a 42-0 count at halftime, just 3 points shy of the NFL record for halftime margin that was set in 2009 when the Patriots led Tennessee, 45-0 . The 42-point margin has been matched two other times — by Green Bay over Chicago in 2014 and the Packers over Tampa Bay in 1983. Las Vegas also tied the franchise record for points in a half, set in 1969 against Buffalo.

The Raiders set a franchise scoring record, topping the team’s 59-14 victory at Denver on Oct. 24, 2010. It was the most points allowed by the Chargers, who previously gave up 57 to the Rams on Oct. 1, 2000.

LAS VEGAS — Four days after losing 3-0, the Raiders scored 42 points by halftime, didn’t let the Chargers cross midfield until the third quarter and rolled to a record-setting 63-21 victory Thursday night.

Advertisement

The halftime deficit was the biggest in Chargers history. They trailed the Patriots, 31-0, in 1997.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Three former Patriots — Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden, and Jack Jones — were involved in four of Las Vegas’s touchdowns. Meyers caught a touchdown pass and threw for another, Bolden ran for a score, and Jones contributed a pick-6.

It was a stunning turnaround for the Raiders (6-8), who gave up only a field goal Sunday against Minnesota but still lost, amassing 202 yards. Las Vegas had 283 yards by halftime against the Chargers (5-9). The Raiders led 63-7 before two late touchdowns for Los Angeles.

Aidan O’Connell threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and he finished with 248 yards passing. Davante Adams caught eight passes for 101 yards a TD, his first 100-yard game since Week 3.

Las Vegas’s defense scored second-half touchdowns on a fumble recovery and Jones’s interception, the first time the Raiders scored two defensive TDs since 2006.

Advertisement

Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick, making his first start in place of the injured Justin Herbert, completed 23 of 32 passes for 257 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

The heat figures to be turned up on Chargers coach Brandon Staley after his team got blown out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles has lost five of six games.



