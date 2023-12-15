The Red Sox have plenty of outfielders, but are they good enough and do they fit together?

Equally, though, is their need for another outfielder. Sure, the Sox acquired Tyler O’Neill via trade from the Cardinals last week, but that shouldn’t deter them from amplifying the position further.

Second base is an issue, too, and as the market has picked up steam, that will be a need the Sox will have to address.

The Red Sox still have work to do this offseason. The club is in the hunt for a top-of-the-line starter, which remains the priority.

Here’s the state of the outfield and why it still needs some shaping.

Deconstructing the defense

When the Red Sox traded Alex Verdugo to the Yankees, what was a weak defensive outfield became even more of an issue. Verdugo finished second in American League Gold Glove voting among right fielders, a position he didn’t play on a full-time basis before this year.

The Red Sox are hoping Tyler O'Neill can make up for the loss of Alex Verdugo defensively. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The addition of O’Neill, a two-time National League Gold Glove winner in left field, helps patch up some of those defensive weaknesses. Busch Stadium is known for its spacious outfield, so the transition for O’Neill, if the Sox choose to use him in left, shouldn’t be much of an adjustment. Though most of O’Neill’s time has come in left, he does have experience in right and center, logging 12 and 36 starts, respectively.

The Red Sox are comfortable with Wilyer Abreu in right field, manager Alex Cora said during the Winter Meetings. And despite Jarren Duran’s improvements in center, the club believes he is better suited in left, creating a logjam with Masataka Yoshida.

So what do the Red Sox do?

Duran, Yoshida, Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and O’Neill make up the Red Sox’ outfield. Ceddanne Rafaela is part of the mix, too, but the addition of O’Neill — if the Sox don’t make any more moves — could mean Rafaela, who lacks plate discipline, which was exposed late in September, will begin the season at Triple A Worcester. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said that he doesn’t view the DH spot as a permanent role for a position player. Instead, he prefers to platoon or mix and match the position, using it as a revolving door based on matchups.

The Red Sox are hoping a bulked up Masataka Yoshida provides more power next season. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Yoshida is an option against righthanders, but his lack of power as a lefthanded bat (15 home runs in 2023) isn’t a plus. But it was Yoshida’s first year in the big leagues. Adjusting to the schedule, travel, and recovery after games proved arduous.

The Red Sox are banking on Yoshida taking another step next year, and members of the training staff have implemented a strict offseason workout regimen to ensure the outfielder builds strength and won’t fade toward the end of the season again. If Yoshida reaches, say, 20-25 homers while not having to focus on playing the field every day, then playing him at DH and Duran in left would be tenable.

However, it’s still not the ideal situation.

Why is it less than ideal?

Simply put, the Red Sox need more proven talent and experience in their outfield.

O’Neill is dynamic when he plays. He’s just two years removed from a line of .286/.352/.560 with 34 homers, providing the Sox with a speed and power combination they have lacked with the absence of Trevor Story for much of the last two seasons. But O’Neill has struggled to stay healthy throughout his six-year big league career, playing more than 100 games just once.

Former Blue Jays and Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez could be a free agency option for the Red Sox. Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Teoscar Hernandez or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would be a good fit, perhaps at the expense of Duran for pitching. Gurriel is a Gold Glove-caliber defender, while Hernandez is adequate. Both bring power, a tool the Red Sox need.

O’Neill is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The Sox, in true Sox fashion, acquired O’Neill off a down year with the hope he can regain some of his magic from 2021.

But the Yankees just put together arguably the best outfield in baseball by acquiring Juan Soto.

Is O’Neill Boston’s only answer?

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.