What NFL games this weekend may affect the Patriots’ draft position?

As for the rest of the contenders, the Commanders sit at 4-9 and are in the fourth position. And the Chargers, fresh from being vaporized, 63-21, by the Raiders Thursday night, are in a freefall at No. 5. They’ve dropped to 5-9, and on Friday, they fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Given their schedule the rest of the way, the Chargers could easily crash the top three before the season is done.

The Patriots, who hold the second overall position, continue to trail the Panthers (1-12) for the top spot, with two games separating them. (Here’s your semi-regular reminder that Carolina traded its pick to Chicago.) Meanwhile, the Cardinals are tied with the Patriots at 3-10, but New England holds the edge because of strength of schedule.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the teams that are within striking distance of the top pick and what they have in store this weekend:

Atlanta (6-7) at Carolina (1-12), Sunday at 1 p.m.: This game might represent the best chance for a Panthers win the rest of the way. (It also represents a bottoming-out for the ticket market in Carolina, as tickets were going for as little as 45 cents earlier this week.) The Falcons are still in the mix in the NFC South, but they’re wildly inconsistent and have lost four of their last six. A Panthers win coupled with a Patriots loss to the Chiefs would bring New England to within a game of the No. 1 pick with three games to play.

San Francisco (10-3) at Arizona (3-10), Sunday at 4:05 p.m.: If the Cardinals were able to pull off the win, it would go down as one of the biggest upsets of the season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, since 2021, San Francisco is 12-2 in regular-season games in December and January, with an average margin of victory of 11.6 points. That record and scoring margin rank first in the NFL in that span.

Patriots fans who are hoping for a few wins from the Cardinals down the stretch to allow the Patriots to gain some separation for the No. 2 pick would be wise to look to the rest of Arizona’s schedule: Two of the Cardinals’ last three games are against teams below .500, and two are on the road.

Washington (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7), Sunday at 4:05 p.m.: Like the Chargers, the Commanders could very well be careening toward a top-three pick. Washington has lost six of its last seven (the only win in that stretch 20-17 over the Patriots), and still have the mighty 49ers and Cowboys on the schedule. If the Commanders are going to put together a couple of wins and get out of the draft’s top five, their best chances will be this week and next (at the Jets). If they can’t, they could end up challenging the Patriots and Cardinals for a spot in the top three.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-9): The Chargers have lost five of their last six (their only win since early November a 6-0 victory over the Patriots), and things won’t likely get better. The Chargers have three games left, all against teams .500 or better. If there’s a dark horse to end up in the top three, it could be the Chargers, especially after they cleaned house Friday.

Also in the hunt: The Bears (with their own pick), Titans, Giants, and Jets are still hanging around the fringes of the race at 5-8.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.